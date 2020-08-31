Business
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Two new key trade corridors between Iran and Central Asian countries, through Afghanistan, have been launched and are expected to considerably boost trade activities in the region.
According to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the two corridors are the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) route and the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor.
He told Tehran Times that the aim of the corridors is to bolster trade via Iranian borders.
According to IRICA, Iran sent two shipments of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Uzbekistan via the newly established Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor a few weeks ago. This was a pilot operation to assess the route and proved successful.
According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the launch of the KTAI route in late July was also successful.
Ayati said as a short and low-cost route to Central Asian countries under the TIR Convention, the development of transit corridors through Afghanistan is supported by both international bodies and the Iranian government.
He said all stakeholders were determined to develop this sector.
“The pilot opening of this corridor indicates that Afghanistan is seriously determined to develop transit in its territory and connect Central Asian countries to the southern waters, including the ports along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (Chabahar),” he noted.
Tehran Times reported that on July 26, Iran sent two truckloads of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port to Kyrgyzstan through the KTAI corridor for the first time.
The corridor was launched by IRICA in collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the framework of the TIR Convention.
The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty that was concluded in Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.
A third corridor, India-Iran-Afghanistan route, is another critical route for trade through Iran between India and Afghanistan. This route is already up and running. Recently the seventh shipment of wheat from India for Afghanistan arrived at Chabahar Port.
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan officials signed a power transmission agreement on Friday at a ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to the agreement Afghanistan can now import electricity from Uzbekistan for the next ten years.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that based on the agreement, which was signed between Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai and Dadajon Isakulov, Chairman of the state-owned National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan, a 500-kV electricity transmission line will be built by an Uzbek company with funding of $100 million from the Asian Development Bank.
The ministry said in the first two years, 4.25 GW of electricity per hour will be exported to Afghanistan and it will be increased by 6 GW per hour thereafter.
“With the implementation of this agreement, electricity will be provided 24 hours a day to the northern, central, southern and southwestern provinces and the capital of the country,” the statement read.
Chief of Staff in President Ashraf Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority attended the ceremony.
The development comes at a time Afghanistan is reliant on imported electricity, from its neighbors, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.
The agreement also coincides with Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s two-day visit to Tashkent to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors including irade and transport.
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said Friday: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have agreed on an electricity transmission contract between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between Breshna Shirkat and the Uzbek Ministry of Energy, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and transport,” the statement said.
Acting Foreign Minister @MHaneefAtmar, heading a high-level delegation to Tashkent, met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between the two countries & expanding cooperation in trade and transport. pic.twitter.com/EIvdMD9kfv
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 28, 2020
Abdulaziz Kamilov said: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
According to the statement, the two sides discussed the importance of reconciliation in Afghanistan and the role of Uzbekistan in promoting peace and building regional consensus.
Kamilov emphasized Uzbekistan’s support for an Afghan-led and owned peace process and the position of the Afghan government.
“We hope to see the immediate start of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban,” he added.
Atmar, who headed a high-level Afghan delegation to Tashkent for a two-day official visit, has informed Kamilov about the need for an early start of peace talks, preservation of the Islamic Republic, and the achievements of the past 19 years to ensure a lasting peace.
Atmar assured his Uzbek counterpart that Afghanistan had a strong will to strengthen and expand relations with Uzbekistan.
“We want to improve political, economic, and cultural relations with our friendly neighboring country, Uzbekistan,” Atmar noted.
“In closing, both sides agreed on a roadmap aimed at unifying the views of the leaders of the two countries in order to develop and expand long-term relations,” the statement concluded.
