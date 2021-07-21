World
Iran launches matchmaking app as fertility rates fall
Iran, facing a fall in fertility rates, has launched a state-approved matchmaking app to promote marriages in the Islamic country which restricts contact between unrelated men and women.
Hamdam (Companion), developed by a state-affiliated Islamic cultural body, requires users to verify their identity and carries out psychological compatibility tests and gives advice for young singles seeking a marriage partner.
The app offers matching and counselling services to prospective couples and their families, and remains in touch with them for four years after marriage, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.
Western-style dating is banned under Iran’s Islamic laws but many young people reject traditional arranged marriages and want to decide their own future.
Officials have expressed concern that Iran’s population could be among the oldest in the world in two decades after the fertility rate among Iranian women dropped 25% over the past four years, according to Iranian media reports. The fertility rate is about 1.7 children per woman.
Iran started reversing its family planning policies a decade ago, making contraception, which had been available for free, gradually more difficult to get.
In 2014 Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an edict that said boosting the population would “strengthen national identity” and counter “undesirable aspects of Western lifestyles”.
Iran’s parliament has passed provisions to provide financial incentives for childbirth and marriage, including loans and handouts to young married couples with several children.
Haj pilgrims take part in first of three-day 'stoning of the devil' ritual
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
Pakistan’s former president Hussain dies at 80
Pakistan’s former president Mamnoon Hussain died in Karachi on Wednesday at the age of 80 after a long illness, his family confirmed.
Hussain served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018.
He was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for a few days when he died, Dawn News reported.
Hussain is survived by his wife and three sons.
