Iran hits back at Khalilzad, reaffirms its support for intra-Afghan talks
Iran has dismissed remarks by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and said Tehran has long pursued a policy of maintaining balanced and friendly relations with all the powers of Eurasia and East and South Asia.
Mohammad-Ebrahim Taheri, the special representative of the Iranian foreign minister for Afghan affairs, said in a statement on Sunday: “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan and stresses the need to establish peace based on the outcome of intra-Afghan talks owned and led by the Afghans.”
“We recommend US officials first carefully review the stances [of Iranian authorities] before expressing their opinions about the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s officials about regional and Afghan issues,” he said.
This comes in response to Khalilzad’s comments Friday, during a video forum by the US Institute of Peace in Washington, that Iran has not been that supportive in the peace initiative.
Khalilzad said: “Iran has not been as supportive as it should have been in the effort to get to intra-Afghan negotiations and to an Afghan settlement.”
He told his fellow panel members: “The deputy foreign minister of Iran said in Kabul a few days ago that he doesn’t like the peace process and he doesn’t like the US military presence in Afghanistan which means that a formula they prefer is that the US abandons Afghanistan without a peace process which means war.”
This was in relation to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to Kabul. Araghchi said that the US’s intentions in the Afghan peace process are doubtful.
He also stated that the peace process in Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue between Afghans, but that there are various factors that discourage Iran from the US peace plan with the Taliban.
“We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region,” he said.
He said the US entered into a deal with the Taliban and legitimized the group and held talks with them in the absence of the Afghan government.
The Tehran Times meanwhile stated on Sunday that Iran has opposed the US military occupation of Afghanistan and has expressed readiness to cooperate with any effort for intra-Afghan dialogue.
First group of Afghan Sikhs expected to leave the country on Sunday
Eleven Afghan Sikhs are expected to leave Kabul on Sunday for India, after being granted visas by the Indian government.
Chhabol Singh, a community leader in Kabul, told India’s Sunday Express that among those leaving Sunday was Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was kidnapped in Paktia last month before being freed, and the 15-year-old girl who was recently rescued by police after also allegedly being abducted.
“We have received six-month visas for 11 persons, including Nidan Singh who is still unwell after being tortured in captivity. He will be accompanied by a relative.
“The families of the two brothers, who were killed in the Kabul attack (in March), will also leave. The daughter of one of them was recently rescued after an attempt to marry her forcefully,” said Chhabol Singh, who is a member of the managing committee of the Gurdwara in Karte Parwan in Kabul.
These latest developments come after the March attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul – an attack claimed by Daesh – that resulted in the death of at least 25 Sikhs.
Since then concerns have increased over the safety of the minority group in Afghanistan especially in view of negotiations expected between the Afghan government and Taliban over a possible peace agreement.
Sunday’s move comes after the Afghan Sikh community made multiple appeals to the Indian Embassy in Kabul and wrote to India’s Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate evacuation and rescue after the attack on March 25.
The process stalled however due to the coronavirus outbreak and the grounding of international flights, the Sunday Express reported.
But earlier this month, the World Sikh Organization (WSO) also came out in support of the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and updated the public on their efforts to have the Canadian government create a Direct Sponsorship Program for the group.
Balpreet Singh, the spokesman for the WSO, said in a video posted on their Twitter page that the organization has been lobbying the Canadian government to allow the Afghan Sikhs to settle in Canada directly “without having to go to an intermediary country”.
During the 1980s the Sikh and Hindu community numbered more than 80,000 but most left the country when the Soviet Union was ousted in 1992.
Some returned to Afghanistan after the Taliban were ousted from power in the hope that things would improve.
The Afghan government had encouraged their return but the community has faced vicious attacks claimed by Daesh during the past few years. Today, less than 700 live in their home country.
North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected COVID-19 case
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.
If confirmed, it would be the first case officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities.
Kim convened an emergency politburo meeting in response to what he called a “critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, the North’s KCNA state news reported.
A person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border that divides the two Koreas to the town of Kaesong this month with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, KCNA reported.
“An emergency event happened in Kaesong City where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line,” KCNA said.
KCNA did not say if the person had been tested, but said an “uncertain result was made from several medical check-ups of the secretion of that person’s upper respiratory organ and blood”, prompting officials to quarantine the person and investigate anyone he may have been in contact with.
One analyst said the announcement was important, not only because North Korea was for the first time reporting a suspected coronavirus case but also because it suggested it was appealing for help.
“It’s an ice-breaking moment for North Korea to admit a case,” said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at Kyung Hee University.
“It could be reaching out to the world for help. Perhaps for humanitarian assistance.”
North Korea is under huge economic pressure because of international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said it was significant that North Korea was reporting its first suspected coronavirus case was imported.
“North Korea is in such a dire situation, where they can’t even finish building the Pyongyang General Hospital on time. Pointing the blame at an ‘imported case’ from South Korea, the North can use this as a way to openly accept aid from the South,” Cho said.
KCNA did not elaborate on how the “runaway” had crossed one of the world’s most heavily guarded borders but said the incident was being investigated and the military unit responsible would face “severe punishment”.
South Korean officials were checking to see if a defector had indeed crossed back into the North this month, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Khalilzad hoping for resolutions during five-nation tour
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad left for Doha on Friday to address the issue of intra-Afghan peace talks, the US State Department said in a statement Saturday.
According to the State Department, Khalilzad will also visit Islamabad, Kabul, Norway and Bulgaria.
In Doha and Kabul, Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence.
In Islamabad, Khalilzad will seek Pakistani support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations.
In Oslo and Sofia, Khalilzad will update NATO Allies on the Afghan peace process, the statement read.
According to the State Department, “the parties are closer than ever to the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistan’s 40-year long war. Although significant progress has been made on prisoner exchanges, the issue requires additional effort to fully resolve.”
The issue of prisoners has become a sticky point in the past few weeks. Of the 5,000 prisoners the Taliban sought to be released, the Afghan government has already freed 4,400.
However, on Saturday, acting Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar was quoted as having said the Afghan government would not release the remaining Taliban prisoners as these individuals had been involved in “unjustifiable war crimes, and smuggling.”
In an interview with an Indian TV network, Atmar said that the obstacles to the start of talks between Afghans was the lack of reduction of violence by the Taliban and the release of prisoners of this group.
In order to resolve the issue, Atmar stated that the government told the Taliban to submit another list of prisoners so that the government could decide on their release.
However, sources close to the Taliban say the Taliban’s position is based on a peace agreement with the United States and that it is unchangeable.
