Iran has decisive role in Afghan peace process: Khalili
Chairman of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami of Afghanistan Karim Khalili said the Islamic Republic of Iran was a powerful player in the region and a longtime neighbor of Afghanistan and that Kabul considers Tehran’s role in the Afghan peace process important and decisive.
Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of a public discussion organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday, during his visit to Pakistan, Khalili stressed the importance of cooperation between Kabul and Tehran to contribute to peace and security in the region.
He said Iran is an important and long-standing neighbor of Afghanistan. “We consider Iran as one of the powerful countries in the region, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining peace in the region as well as contributing to the Afghan peace process,” Khalili said.
He told IRNA that Iran’s role is very effective in managing regional issues and certainly Afghanistan is a partner in all situations, especially in matters of peace development.
Khalili said: “We hope for the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in helping peace in Afghanistan”.
He also said the extremist elements, including the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh), are trying to create a challenge for Afghanistan and the peace process.
Karim Khalili said ISIS has no popular and social base in Afghanistan and with the successful conclusion of peace talks between the government and Kabul, the problem of ISIS will also disappear.
During his talk itself, at the ISSI, Khalili, who is on a three day visit to the country, said: “Peace in Afghanistan will create a situation that will benefit all countries, especially the region and our neighbours. With such peace, new horizons for progress and development will emerge in the region.”
Khalili said that peace is a multidimensional phenomenon which has multifaceted effects in different dimensions of human social life and societies.
He stated that, when one talks about peace, in addition to the political dimension, one must also consider its cultural, economic and social dimensions.
He went on to say that when a peace agreement upholds human rights’ values, such as women’s rights, minority rights, non-discrimination, and many other issues, all nations and peoples of the world are motivated to support it.
Conversely, if these global standards are not taken into account, such peace will not go anywhere and conflicts will continue, he said adding that the people of Afghanistan need cooperation and joint efforts from all countries, especially the region.
Speaking about Pakistan’s role in the process, he said the goal is to win Pakistan Government’s support for a peace that can address regional issues and benefit all its foreign friends.
During his three-day visit to Pakistan, Chairman of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami of Afghanistan met with the Prime Minister, Army Chief, Speaker of Parliament and some political and religious figures of the country.
Afghan, Turkmen presidents launch three new projects incl railway line
President Ashraf Ghani with his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, on Thursday inaugurated three projects including a railway line, a power line, and fiber optic network in the north of the country.
One of the projects that was officially launched was the 30km Aqina-Andkhoi railway line that will connect Afghanistan to Turkmenistan.
“The inauguration of the Aqina-Andkhoy railway and other infrastructural projects between the two countries are significant steps towards further deepening these relations and translating an important part of our regional connectivity vision into reality,” the Presidential Palace (ARG) quoted Ghani as having said in a tweet.
President Ashraf Ghani: The inauguration of the Aqeena-Andkhoy railway and other infrastructural projects between the two countries are significant steps towards further deepening these relations and translating an important part of our regional connectivity vision into reality. pic.twitter.com/yQ3xVskH4P
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) January 14, 2021
According to ARG, regional connectivity clusters and large-scale projects such as railway lines, TAPI gas pipeline, TAP power transmission line, and fiber optics network will link South Asia to Europe by land and to the rest of the world.
ARG said the power line project is a 500kw electricity line running from Aqina to Sheberghan, capital of Jawzjan province, and a 220kw electricity line connecting Sheberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of Balkh province.
Besides this a new fiber optic network was also inaugurated om Thursday.
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, who addressed the event virtually praised both governments for the projects.
This latest development comes on the heels of the new Khaf-Herat railway link with neighboring Iran.
It is hoped that this new line will also significantly boost trade between the two nations and beyond.
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides ‘await Biden’
Afghan peace talks that resumed four days ago are effectively on hold, sources from both sides said on Wednesday, as negotiators wait for President-elect Joe Biden to signal whether he will stick to Donald Trump’s aggressive schedule to pull out troops, Reuters reported.
This comes after a month-long break, which saw most, but not all, negotiators return to Doha last week for the resumption of talks.
A diplomatic source in Kabul told Reuters on Wednesday that expectations were low for progress before Biden takes office on January 20.
The sides “do not want to commit to anything before the 20th. They wanted to have the process going in the meantime because that was one of the requirements of the international community, so they have the process. But it is stagnant,” the diplomatic source said.
In an agreement signed between the US and the Taliban last year, Washington agreed to a full withdrawal by April this year.
The agreement was however conditions based and the Taliban is expected to meet certain security conditions before the last of the troops leave Afghanistan.
The Afghan government says these conditions have not been met while Biden and his advisors have so far given few clues as to their plans.
“We are waiting for the new US administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.
“If they don’t honour their commitment of withdrawing their forces as promised…then we would need to make tough decisions by appointing hardliners to key positions on the ground.”
After months of little progress, the sides finally agreed ground rules for talks late last year. The talks then broke up in December, in part to allow negotiators to return home for consultations with their leadership.
The sides announced last week they would re-start talks on Saturday. But so far only limited meetings between smaller teams called ‘contact groups’ have taken place, three diplomatic and Afghan government sources told Reuters.
About four key members of the Taliban negotiating team were not yet in Qatar, the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.
He said this was due to logistical issues travelling from remote areas where they were visiting family. They would arrive in the next few days and the delay would not affect the talks.
Some Afghan government negotiators were also not yet in Doha. One, who has been receiving treatment for cancer, told Reuters she planned to travel there this week.
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week’s violent rampage in the Capitol.
The vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 232-197 following the deadly assault on American democracy, although it appeared unlikely the swift impeachment would lead to Trump’s ouster before his four-year term ends and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.
The Senate’s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before Trump leaves office. But even if he has left the White House, a Senate conviction of Trump could lead to a vote on banning him from running for office again, Reuters reported.
Biden said it was important that a Senate impeachment trial in the early days of his term not delay work on his legislative priorities, including Cabinet confirmations, and urged Senate leaders to find a way to do both at the same time.
The House passed a single article of impeachment – a formal charge – accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” focused on an incendiary speech he delivered a week earlier to thousands of supporters shortly before the pro-Trump mob rampaged through the Capitol.
The mob disrupted the formal certification of Biden’s victory over Trump in the November 3 election, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead, including a police officer.
During his speech, Trump repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol, telling them to “stop the steal,” “show strength,” “fight much harder” and use “very different rules.”
In a video statement released after the House’s action on Wednesday, Trump did not mention the impeachment vote and took no responsibility for his remarks to supporters last week, but condemned the violence, Retuers reported.
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law and order,” Trump said.
“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on the House floor before the vote. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
At a later ceremony, Pelosi signed the article of impeachment before it is sent to the Senate, saying she did it “sadly, with a heart broken over what this means to our country.”
Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro called Trump “the most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office.”
Congresswoman Maxine Waters accused Trump of wanting civil war and fellow Democrat Jim McGovern said the president “instigated an attempted coup.”
Under the US Constitution, impeachment in the House triggers a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict and remove Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to join the Democrats.
McConnell has said no trial could begin until the Senate was scheduled to be back in regular session next Tuesday, one day before Biden’s inauguration. The trial would proceed in the Senate even after Trump leaves office, Reuters reported.
McConnell, who is reported to be furious with Trump, said in a memo to his fellow Republicans that he had not made a final decision on how he will vote on impeachment in the Senate.
The Capitol siege raised concerns about political violence in the United States once considered all but unthinkable. The FBI has warned of armed protests planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
