Iran futsal coach says World Cup team ‘a force to be reckoned with’

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2021)

Iran national futsal team coach Mohammad Nazemosharia says Team Melli is a force to be reckoned with in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, which kicks off in Lithuania on Sunday.

The tournament, which runs from September 12 to October 3, will be broadcast live by Ariana Television Network.

“The World Cup is a hugely important tournament for us,” Nazemosharia told FIFA.com.

“We’ve already shown that we’re a good side and a team to be reckoned with. In Lithuania we’ll show the whole world the quality and power of Iranian futsal.”

The Iranians has been drawn against Serbia, USA and Argentina in Group F.

“We’re a solid unit and we play an effective team game, two factors that are key to our success,” he explained. “We try to play attacking futsal and score as many goals as possible.”

“We’re different to other teams because we have a style and tactics all of our own. Every country has their strong points such as the technical abilities of their players, their tactics, or physical fitness. We’re trying to bring all those qualities together,” he said.