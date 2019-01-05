Iran Deputy FM Briefs Ghani on Recent Taliban Talks in Tehran

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2019)

Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Saturday, where he briefed the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani regarding the recent meeting between the Taliban representatives and Iranian officials in Tehran, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The statement said that Ghani met with Araghchi at the Presidential Palace, where they discussed bilateral relations and Afghan-led, and Afghan-owned peace process as well as ways to facilitate usage of Chabahar Port.

In this meeting, Araghchi briefed President Ghani on recent talks between Iranian officials and the Taliban representatives in Tehran. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the Afghan peace process.

Separately, the Iranian official is also expected to hold talks with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

This comes as the Taliban delegation met with Iranian officials in Tehran last week, where the sides discussed security issues aimed at driving the peace process in Afghanistan.