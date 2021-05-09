Latest News
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned Saturday’s bombing close to a girls school in Kabul city and called on all Afghans to end the violence.
Shortly after the explosions, the Taliban issued a statement denying responsibility for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility but Zarif pointed a finger at Daesh (ISIS).
According to Iran’s Fars news, Zarif said on Sunday: “We mourn the innocent and fasting girls who have become the oppressed victims of the ISIL Takfiris; the Takfiris who showed that they know nothing of Islam and humanity.”
“It is time for all those who like Islam and Afghanistan to put an end to fratricide” and integrate to make the situation hard for Daesh terrorists, he said.
The deadly explosions, one of which was a car bomb, happened close to the school on Saturday evening – leaving at least 56 dead and 150 wounded.
Many of the victims were girls, a ministry of education spokeswoman said.
The attack sparked an angry response from the international community with a host of government’s condemning the incident.
China was one of the country’s to denounce the bombing.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We are shocked by the attacks and strongly condemn such violent acts.
“China opposes violent extremism in all its manifestations. We will continue our firm support for the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security and stability.
“We also stand ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date.”
However, he went on to chide the US over its decision to withdraw troops and said this has led to an uptick in attacks.
“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s life and safety.
“China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people,” he said.
Latest News
Ministers meet with ICC prosecutor to discuss crimes against Afghans
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Fatou Bensouda and her team met a high-level delegation from Afghanistan, including Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, in a bid to achieve justice for the Afghan people by holding perpetrators of “atrocity crimes” accountable.
According to a statement issued by the ICC, a full day of discussions were held with officials from the foreign ministry, the justice ministry, the Attorney General’s Office, the Supreme Court and the National Security Department.
At the meeting, detailed presentations provided further insights into investigative steps taken or planned by the Afghan authorities and an opportunity for the ICC to seek clarifications on a number of discussion points, the statement read.
Bensouda and Atmar pledged to work together.
“I have great admiration for the courage and resilience of the people of Afghanistan who have withstood tremendous adversity through decades of conflict and violence. They deserve tangible justice without delay”, stated Bensouda.
“I look forward to continuing our constructive exchanges with the Government of Afghanistan, which was exemplified by today’s discussions, as we work towards determining how justice may best be served through joint collaborative efforts with full commitment to our respective independent duties and responsibilities under the Rome Statute”, she added.
Atmar in turn said “this was a historic and very constructive meeting. The Government of Afghanistan is grateful to the ICC Prosecutor for hosting our high-level delegation to address the investigation and prosecution of all international crimes in Afghanistan”.
He also said that “at this decisive moment for our country’s future, we have made encouraging progress in charting the way forward to ensure that no crimes will go unpunished. With our government’s unwavering commitment to human rights and justice, we are confident that with full cooperation with the Prosecutor, we can jointly advance the cause of justice for all of the victims of the long and devastating conflict.”
Zabihullah Karimullah, Afghanistan’s Attorney General who also participated at the meeting added: “Our meeting with the ICC Prosecutor was very useful for discussing the constructive ways in which we can cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor and for sharing information about the cases that Afghanistan is investigating and prosecuting at all levels. We look forward to continuing our positive exchanges and collaboration to guarantee that there will be no impunity for international crimes.”
The ICC meanwhile said it was appreciative of Afghanistan’s expressed commitment and the steps taken towards addressing accountability for atrocity crimes and securing justice for victims in Afghanistan in close collaboration with the ICC.
The ICC conducts independent and impartial preliminary examinations, investigations and prosecutions of the crime of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
Since 2003, the Office has been conducting investigations in multiple situations within the ICC’s jurisdiction, namely in Uganda; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Darfur, Sudan; the Central African Republic (two distinct situations); Kenya; Libya; Côte d’Ivoire; Mali; Georgia, Burundi; Bangladesh/Myanmar, Afghanistan and Palestine.
The Office is also currently conducting preliminary examinations relating to the situations in Bolivia; Colombia; Guinea; the Philippines; and Venezuela; and has recently completed its preliminary examinations of the situations in Ukraine and Nigeria, which are pending requests to seek authorisation to proceed to investigation.
Latest News
Taliban leader says in Eid message there ‘will be an Islamic Emirate’
In his annual message ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday called on Afghans to “contribute to the redevelopment of our homeland” in order for there to be a prosperous and progressive country “in the shade of an Islamic system.”
“Let us attain this end by moving away from self-interests and pursuit of power, by making Islamic values and national interests our guiding principles, and by rebuilding as a strong and unified nation through forgiveness, reconciliation and compassion towards one another,” he said.
He also stated that once foreign troops have withdrawn – what he called “the end of occupation” – there shall be an “Afghan-inclusive Islamic system.”
Emphasizing that there would be an Islamic Emirate, he said: “This land is the shared home of all Afghans. We must unite upon Islamic injunctions and protect ourselves from all discord and prejudice.
This comes after the Afghan government, international stakeholders and regional countries have all come out in strong support of maintaining a Republic system.
The Taliban leader however went on to state: “The arms of the Islamic Emirate are wide open for all Afghans that have previously stood in opposition to us.
“We are extending our hand of amnesty and affection, and inviting them to join the path of truth. Stubbornness, vindictiveness and enmity will not amount to anything, but conversely, nations attain honor and glory through tolerance, self-restraint and embracing the truth,” he said.
He also said the group considers the withdrawal of US and NATO forces “a good step and strongly urge that all parts of the Doha agreement be implemented.”
He called for the Doha agreement, signed in February last year between the Taliban and the US, to be fully implemented stating that the deal had been violated by the US.
“Contrary to commitments, the remaining prisoners that were set to be released three months after the launch of negotiations have yet to be freed and the names of officials of the Islamic Emirate yet to be removed from sanctions and rewards lists.”
He said the Taliban “stands ready to protect the independence and sovereignty of its homeland at any cost as it has proven over the past two decades.”
He also said the Taliban has “prioritize negotiations” and has “dispatched a powerful negotiation team for these negotiations to move intra-Afghan negotiations forward.
“However, the Kabul administration has repeatedly tried to sabotage the ongoing political process through various means and continues to engage in such activity,” he said.
He acknowledged there was territory under the control of the Taliban and also said the “Islamic Emirate safeguards and supports all public projects, facilities and infrastructure, and strives to strengthen, grow and advance them.”
Akhundzada said the Taliban supports educational processes and has “assigned a special commission for this purpose”.
According to him, harm to civilians and loss of life in war “is upsetting and regrettable”.
It is distressing that civilians are still being killed and harmed in the raids, blind bombardments, artillery strikes and other attacks of the opposing side, which remains utterly unacceptable by any means.
Latest News
Pakistan condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul school bombing
Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday Pakistan “strongly condemns the horrific attack at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing innocent children.”
Responding to the deadly bombing on Saturday evening that killed at least 58 people, including students, Qureshi said: “We stand by the people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism and will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity.”
This comes after the incident sparked a outcry around the world with many countries labeling the incident as “barbarous” and “heinous”.
Reports early Sunday indicated the death toll had risen to 58 overnight with as many as 150 people wounded.
No one immediately took responsibility for the deadly attack but a spokesman for the Taliban denied involvement.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he called the horrific attack according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. He said, “Those responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable.”
The United Nations office in Kabul condemned the attack as an “atrocity” and expressed its “deep revulsion at it.”
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul
Ministers meet with ICC prosecutor to discuss crimes against Afghans
Taliban leader says in Eid message there ‘will be an Islamic Emirate’
Pakistan condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul school bombing
Deadly bombing near Kabul girls school sparks international outcry
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Afghan conflicts and peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban carry out strategic attacks close to three key cities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of Afghans flee their homes as fighting erupts
-
COVID-194 days ago
As COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves ‘inevitable’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Concerns raised after NDS chief and Taliban issue warnings to the media
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baghlan’s Burka district falls to the Taliban