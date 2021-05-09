Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2021)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned Saturday’s bombing close to a girls school in Kabul city and called on all Afghans to end the violence.

Shortly after the explosions, the Taliban issued a statement denying responsibility for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility but Zarif pointed a finger at Daesh (ISIS).

According to Iran’s Fars news, Zarif said on Sunday: “We mourn the innocent and fasting girls who have become the oppressed victims of the ISIL Takfiris; the Takfiris who showed that they know nothing of Islam and humanity.”

“It is time for all those who like Islam and Afghanistan to put an end to fratricide” and integrate to make the situation hard for Daesh terrorists, he said.

The deadly explosions, one of which was a car bomb, happened close to the school on Saturday evening – leaving at least 56 dead and 150 wounded.

Many of the victims were girls, a ministry of education spokeswoman said.

The attack sparked an angry response from the international community with a host of government’s condemning the incident.

China was one of the country’s to denounce the bombing.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We are shocked by the attacks and strongly condemn such violent acts.

“China opposes violent extremism in all its manifestations. We will continue our firm support for the Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security and stability.

“We also stand ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan realize peace at an early date.”

However, he went on to chide the US over its decision to withdraw troops and said this has led to an uptick in attacks.

“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people’s life and safety.

“China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people,” he said.