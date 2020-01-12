Iran Anti-government protests on the Ukrainian plane downing

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2020)

Anti-government protesters hailed to the streets of Tehran Saturday after Iran admitted that it had mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger Jet, killing all 176 people on board.

The demonstrators marched in front of Amir Kabir University and Sharif Alia University of Technology and chanted slogans against the Iranian leader and IRGC, demanding a trial for the perpetrators of the Ukrainian downed plane.

Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump tweeted in Persian that the world should no more allow the killing of Iranian protesters.

The demonstrations took place in some other provinces of Iran as well.

The demonstrators continued to commemorate the victims by lighting candles.

Among the victims, there were 23 graduates from Iranian universities.