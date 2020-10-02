Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2020)

Iran says that the Khaf-Herat railway border stations will be completed in less than three months.

Deputy for the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi said that the border stations are under construction at zero points of joint borderlines

“Khaf-Herat Railway border stations are under construction at zero points of common borderlines and will be complete in less than three months,” said Khademi quoted by Iranian Fars News.

Khademi stated that a part of the Khaf-Herat railway will be constructed by Iran while the remaining part will be built by Afghanistan.

“Khaf-Herat railroad is one of the largest projects we are working to put into operation,” added Khademi quoted by IRNA.

Khaf-Herat railway, 35km in length, would smoother trade between Afghanistan and Iran.

The railway line project is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor that started in 2007-2008. According to Iranian officials, the railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up the collection and delivery of goods by trucks that now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.