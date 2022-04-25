Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2022)

Iran has accredited three diplomats dispatched by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to the Afghan embassy in Tehran, BBC reported on Monday.

One of them will serve as the third secretary of the embassy while the other two will be ordinary employees of the embassy.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that movement of diplomats between the capital and embassies is a normal issue.

“We will not hand over the embassy to a government which we have not recognized,” Khatibzada said, adding no international conventions prevent the movement of diplomats.

IEA took over Afghanistan eight months ago, but no country has recognized it as the legitimate government of the country.

Several countries, however, have accepted Afghan diplomats appointed by the IEA, including Pakistan, Russia, China, Turkmenistan, Qatar and now Iran.