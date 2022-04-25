Latest News
Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
Iran has accredited three diplomats dispatched by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to the Afghan embassy in Tehran, BBC reported on Monday.
One of them will serve as the third secretary of the embassy while the other two will be ordinary employees of the embassy.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that movement of diplomats between the capital and embassies is a normal issue.
“We will not hand over the embassy to a government which we have not recognized,” Khatibzada said, adding no international conventions prevent the movement of diplomats.
IEA took over Afghanistan eight months ago, but no country has recognized it as the legitimate government of the country.
Several countries, however, have accepted Afghan diplomats appointed by the IEA, including Pakistan, Russia, China, Turkmenistan, Qatar and now Iran.
Latest News
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday signed a contract with the General Traffic Police Directorate to make umbrellas and booths for traffic police in the city.
The project involves setting up 50 booths and 50 umbrellas for traffic police on Kabul streets.
Aliullah Sarwari, director of AWCC, said that the umbrellas and booths would provide protection for traffic police from the sun and rain.
“Our objective is to support public utility institutions because we share the same goal which is serving the people,” Sarwari said.
Officials from the General Traffic Police Directorate welcomed AWCC’s move, and said they hope the company will cooperate in other areas as well.
“We are happy and thankful for their cooperation. We hope they will continue to cooperate in future,” said Habibullah Mukhtar, head of the General Traffic Police Directorate.
AWCC officials said that the company would look at providing umbrellas and booths to traffic police in other provinces as well.
AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which started operations in 2002. It has cooperated with various state institutions and has carried out a large number of projects across the country.
Latest News
Muttaqi in Doha; Kabul airport management main reason for visit
A delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, are in Doha to discuss various issues, including the plan for the management of Kabul airport.
Mohammad Naeem Wardak, spokesman for the IEA’s Qatar office, tweeted that Muttaqi and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani met in Doha on Monday.
According to him, in addition to discussing political and economic issues, the two sides also discussed arrangements for the management of Afghanistan’s airports.
Wardak, however, said that so far the two sides have not yet finalized any agreement.
It was discussed at the meeting that joint technical teams from Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey will work together to take over the management of Kabul Airport.
Meanwhile, at a recent meeting of the IEA’s Economic Commission, Muttaqi was tasked with setting a deadline for Qatar to agree on the management of Kabul Airport.
Latest News
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security
The acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on former high-ranking government officials and security forces to return home.
During a visit to Kabul police headquarters this week, Haqqani urged officials to return and assured them of their security.
Haqqani said the Islamic Emirate defends the dignity, property and honor of all citizens of the country, and those who return to Afghanistan will be safe.
“We invite those who went abroad to return home. High-ranking officials of the former government can live here with dignity. The Islamic Emirate fully defends your honor, dignity and property,” said Haqqani.
A number of political analysts have meanwhile said that the Islamic Emirate should create a proper mechanism for the return of skilled Afghans who left the country and that the general amnesty should be implemented properly across the country.
“The government should establish a fully-fledged mechanism for the return of the previous government’s forces, and this mechanism should be implemented by popular individuals and figures in the country,” said Ahmad Jawed Sangdil, one political analyst.
“The general amnesty must be properly implemented and the restrictions must be lifted so that these forces can return home safely,” said Abdul Wali Frozan, another analyst.
This comes after Amnesty International said in a recent report that after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan, ethnic and religious minorities, former security forces and individuals thought to be supporters of the former government have been targteted and in some cases tortured by the Islamic Emirate, despite assurances of a blanket amnesty across the country.
Iran accredits Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Muttaqi in Doha; Kabul airport management main reason for visit
Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv; announce assistance package to Ukraine
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
Pak-Uzbek-Afghan railway line project will be a ‘game-changer’: Pakistani official
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India
-
Business5 days ago
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
NATO Allies want to weaken Russia by prolonging Ukraine war: Turkey
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed