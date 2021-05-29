Sport
IPL to resume in UAE in September: Indian Cricket Board
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month during a COVID-19 surge in India, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday.
The BCCI also said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.
Taekwondo federation to appeal COVID-related Olympic disqualification
Afghanistan’s Taekwondo Federation said that it hopes the country still has a chance to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite having missed out on qualifying last week in Jordan.
Federation head, Najibullah Sikandari stated that Afghanistan would submit an appeal to the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) on their disqualification ruling.
According to Sikandari, Afghanistan could send a team to the Olympics if the ITF grants the country a White Card after the national team missed the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The team was forced to pull out after three members tested positive for COVID-19.
According to protocol, when 50 percent of a team tests positive for COVID-19 all team members are disqualified.
Sikandari, however, stated: “No one or organization including the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and the National Taekwondo Federation can be blamed for 50 percent of the team testing positive.”
He added that the Afghan athletes have been practicing under strict COVID-19 safety and hygiene regulations over the past few months in order to participate at the Olympics.
Farzad Mansoori, a member of the team who missed qualifications, said he hopes the team will be given a waiver and be allowed to take part at the Games.
The Taekwondo Federation – which has gained three Olympic medals so far – is one of the most popular and promising sports federations in Afghanistan.
The Afghan National Para-Taekwondo Team meanwhile also took part in last week’s qualifiers but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.
However, three team members won bronze medals in their categories.
Zakia Khodadadi, a female member of the team, in the 43kg weight category; Zabihullah Haidary, in the 44kg weight category; and Matin Hotak in the 43kg weight category all won bronze medals.
Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year
The Afghanistan cricket team will host Pakistan for an ODI and T20 series in the UAE, sources said Sunday.
According to Pakistan’s The News, the series will take place in August/September this year and will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches.
Sources told The News, that the cricket boards of the two countries are currently holding discussions on the matter.
In February this year, Afghanistan cricket team member Mohammad Nabi said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to allow a cricket series to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was an ‘exciting’ one, The News reported.
“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him,” he was quoted as saying. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” added the cricketer.
Australia will meanwhile host the Afghan team for a one-off Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from November 27 to December 1.
This one-off Test was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Para-taekwondo team win bronze at Olympic qualifiers
The Afghan National Para-Taekwondo Team won three bronze medals at the Asian qualifying matches for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Zakia Khodadadi, a female member of the team, in the 43kg weight category; Zabihullah Haidary, in 44kg weight category; and Matin Hotak in weight category of 43kg, all won bronze medals.
The Afghan athletes, unfortunately, failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games took place in Jordan last week.
This comes after Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team missed the Asian qualifying matches for the Olympics after three members of the team tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
According to reports, Sumayya Ghulami, and Zahra Mirzaee, two female members of the squad and their coach were infected with the virus.
The Afghan taekwondo team had been preparing for the last three years to participate at the Olympics.
