IOM warns of drought and famine after a relatively dry winter
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that Afghanistan could face drought and famine this year and that 17 million people could be at risk of facing hunger.
Nick Bishop, an emergency response officer in Afghanistan, said this was due to reduced levels of snow and rain this winter across the country.
Bishop suggested that a humanitarian response plan must be put in place.
“Afghanistan’s agriculture is heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture and snowmelt… so the humanitarian response plan for this year is suggesting that as many as 17 million Afghans – about 42 percent of the total population – will be impacted by drought and famine,” Bishop said.
The IOM stated that in 2020 the organization has recorded its largest-ever return for undocumented Afghan migrants, with almost a million returnees.
“That is almost double the previous year,” the IOM said.
Besides the returnees, thousands of internally displaced people, due to ongoing conflicts in large parts of the country, are struggling with unemployment.
Bishop said the situation of Afghans struggling with unemployment could get even worse given the shortage of rain and snow in Afghanistan in the past few months.
“Peace negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan officials have stalled. Violence across the country is on the rise and experts predict a possible drought on the way,” the IOM said in the statement.
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said Monday that human rights and media space in Afghanistan has contracted in the past few months as a result of the sharp increase in targeted attacks against professionals in these two sectors.
In a report issued Monday by UNAMA, analysis shows that since the start of peace talks in Doha, on September 12 last year, until January 31, 11 human rights defenders and media workers have been killed in targeted attacks.
The new report analyses data and trends connected to the killings and traces the changing patterns of attacks on these key sectors and provides recommendations.
UNAMA stated in the report that “this trend, combined with the absence of claims of responsibility, has generated a climate of fear among the population.”
In addition, research found that human rights and media space has contracted as a result, with many professionals exercising self-censorship in their work, quitting their jobs, and leaving their homes and communities with hopes it will improve their safety. Many, including high profile personalities, have fled the country.
“The killings have had the broader impact across society of also diminishing expectations around efforts towards peace,” a UNAMA statement read.
“The Afghan people need and deserve a flourishing civic space – a society where people can think, write and voice their views openly, without fear,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“The voices of human rights defenders and the media are critical for any open and decent society. At a time when dialogue and an end to the conflict through talks and political settlement should be the focus, the voices from human rights and the media need to be heard more than ever before, instead, they are being silenced,” said the envoy, who is also head of UNAMA.
UNAMA stated that one of the key trends to emerge in the past few months is that attacks against representatives of the human rights and media sectors in Afghanistan are clearly “intentional, premeditated and deliberate targeting of individuals with perpetrators remaining anonymous.” This contrasts to previous years.
The report also records a total of 65 human rights defenders and media professionals killed in the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 January 2021; 32 from the human rights sector and 33 from the media.
Of these, 11 (five human rights defenders and six media) were killed in the four-month period from 1 October 2020 – 31 January 2021 alone, the statement read.
The report notes that as they work to provide timely information to the population of Afghanistan on a range of issues (including violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law), human rights defenders, journalists and media workers are far too often exposed to threats, intimidation, harassment, surveillance or arbitrary detention.
A series of recommendations to both state and non-state actors are contained in the report.
Recommendations made to the Afghan government include the establishment of an effective and cooperative national protection mechanism under the leadership of the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish.
Also for an adequate preventive framework, including special protective and proactive security measures for human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, to be put into place.
UNAMA also called for assurances that human rights defenders, journalists, and media workers can continue their legitimate rights to life, freedom of association, freedom of expression and access to information, as well as other fundamental freedoms, without fear of reprisal or attack.
Key among the recommendations was counter impunity, including by conducting independent, impartial, prompt, thorough, effective, credible and transparent investigations into killings and that genuine accountability, and prosecuting of suspects follow due legal process.
Recommendations to insurgent groups included the call for them to cease all killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.
For the Taliban in particular, UNAMA called on them to condemn, at the leadership level, the killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers.
UNAMA also called on the group to investigate cases where Taliban members are alleged to have been involved and hold to account Taliban members that order or implement the killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers.
The group was also encouraged to adopt, publicize and enforce policies that prohibit the killings of human rights defenders, journalists and media workers and to repeal existing policies (and refrain from adopting new ones) limiting civic space, including restrictions to freedom of association, the work of civil society and humanitarian actors, and freedom of expression.
The international community was also called on to assist with the problem.
UNAMA urged them to continue condemning the killing of human rights defenders and media professionals, and to underscore the importance of the role of human rights defenders and independent media for a unified, sovereign, peaceful and democratic Afghanistan.
UNAMA also encouraged the international community to increase support to programs that provide security, travel, financial, capacity building and other assistance to them.
Seven Daesh members killed in Jalalabad operation
Seven Daesh militants were killed Sunday night in an operation by the National Directorate of Security in eastern Nangarhar province, the NDS said in a statement.
According to the statement, the NDS Special Unit conducted an operation in PD7 of Jalalabad city.
Seven insurgents including a suicide bomber were killed in a clash, the statement added.
Although the militants had used civilians as human shields, no civilians were harmed during the raid, the statement noted.
“The militants planned to carry out suicide and coordinated attacks on the government facilities in the Jalalabad city,” the statement said.
The Afghan forces thwarted their attack, the NDS added.
The statement said that a suicide vest, an RPG, three Kalashnikov rifles, 20 grenades, and some explosives were seized during the operation.
This comes after NDS forces killed a Daesh militant and arrested two others in PD6 of the city.
“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the NDS said in a statement.
Over $50 million damages incurred so far in massive border crossing fire
The enormous fire that destroyed more than 500 trucks at the Islam Qala port facility in Herat province, along the border with Iran, has left business owners reeling as financial losses are estimated to be over $50 million.
The massive fire burned for over 24 hours after a fuel tanker reportedly exploded at midday on Saturday.
Explosions continued for hours and two very large ones, just after 1 pm local time on Saturday, were seen from space, NASA reported.
The fire quickly spread through the facility destroying trucks and Herat officials, who were unable to bring the fire under control, eventually appealed to Iran for help.
Iranian firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on Sunday afternoon, sources confirmed.
Health officials meanwhile said that at least 50 people who sustained burn wounds were transferred to hospitals in Iran.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established but officials said an investigating team has been assigned to the case.
Business owners however blasted the government on Sunday and said corruption among customs officials, the lack of standard regulations around vehicle checks, long border crossing processes and lack of facilities at the land port was of serious concern.
Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the fire had caused millions of dollars in damage. “Preliminary investigations show that more than $50 million of damage has been caused by the fire so far,” he said.
The Islam Qala border crossing is around 120km west of the city of Herat and is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
The US allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran.
