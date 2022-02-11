IOM appeals for $589 million to help protect vulnerable Afghans

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week appealed for more than $589 million to respond to the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan and Afghans in neighboring countries.

The IOM said in a statement that it is appealing for funds to help over 3.6 million crisis-affected persons and to strengthen the resilience and recovery of communities both in Afghanistan and in six neighboring countries.

“The ongoing crisis in Afghanistan is intensifying humanitarian needs and increasing displacement risks both inside the country, as well as across borders to countries in the region,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM Deputy Director General for Operations.

“Nearly six months after the August 2021 political upheaval and resulting political transition, more than half of the Afghan population are now in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 30 percent more than last year. This means Afghanistan faces a real risk of systemic collapse and humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly all Afghans have now plunged into poverty.”

According to the statement, the plan would also strengthen integrated approaches to migration management, governance and sustainable development.

The IOM stated that following the collapse of the former government, it has continued to deliver life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance to Afghans in need and provided early recovery and livelihood support to communities through area-based programming.

“A total of approximately 600,000 individuals were reached with IOM assistance in Afghanistan and neighboring countries between August and December 2021. Among these, more than 260,000 vulnerable Afghan returnees were provided with multi-sectoral assistance at key border crossings and IOM reception and transit centers,” the statement read.