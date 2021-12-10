Sport
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
A humanitarian aid package worth $560,000 will be sent to members of the Olympic community in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) accepted an offer from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday following an Executive Board meeting with the IEA, the Afghan authorities had agreed to support the aid delivered by the organisation.
Bach said up to 2,000 people would benefit from the aid, which he claimed had come about as a result of “quiet diplomacy”.
The amount is around $265 per person, Bach added.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is set to help distribute the aid to people in Afghanistan.
“All of this will be coordinated with the National Olympic Committee and its elected office bearers to define the final list of beneficiaries,” Bach said.
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Afghanistan will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Qatar in January next year.
The three ODIs which are scheduled to be held late next month are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board, the three-match ODI series will begin on January 21st, with the second and third game set to be played on January 23rd and 25th respectively. All three games will be staged at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
Afghanistan has played only one series of three ODIs in the Super League, which was against Ireland earlier this year. Afghanistan won all three matches.
Afghanistan National cricket team will feature in seven three-match ODI series on home and away ground, including the upcoming home series against the Netherlands, followed by an away series against Zimbabwe in January and February.
The National team is scheduled to host Australia and Pakistan and will then travel to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their away matches for the Super League.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023. India, who are the hosts of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee’s acting president Nazar Mohammad Motmaeenon on Wednesday called on athletes who fled the country after the Islamic Emirate takeover to return home.
Motmaeen made the comments during a ceremony in Kabul honouring Afghan athletes who won medals for Afghanistan over the last twenty years and earned global recognition for their country, Reuters reported.
Around 200 athletes were honoured by the Afghan National Olympic Committee and the Department of Sports for representing Afghanistan in various sports.
“The players who have gone to foreign countries, they should return and they should be here together with us,” Motmaeen said, adding that those who craved recognition and a better life in other countries would never have their wish fulfilled.
Suliman Safi to lead Afghanistan at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022
Left-hand top-order batter Suliman Safi will lead the 20-member Afghanistan U19 squad in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will be played in January and February next year in the West Indies.
The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that Safi will also captain the team in the U19 Asia Cup that will be played in the UAE later this month.
The West Indies will host the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which will feature 16 countries in 48 matches.
The tournament will be held from 14 January to 5 February.
The Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has developed a reputation as an event that not only offers excellent competition and entertainment but also showcases future stars of the game.
Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Shimron Hetmyer are among the famous names to have competed in recent editions of the tournament.
The tournament will utilize ten venues in four Caribbean countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.
But New Zealand will not be present, with the team having to withdraw due to the mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors that they would have faced on their return journey from the tournament. Scotland replaces the Black Caps in the tournament.
In the group stage, Afghanistan will face Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.
