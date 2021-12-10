IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2021)

A humanitarian aid package worth $560,000 will be sent to members of the Olympic community in Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) accepted an offer from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday following an Executive Board meeting with the IEA, the Afghan authorities had agreed to support the aid delivered by the organisation.

Bach said up to 2,000 people would benefit from the aid, which he claimed had come about as a result of “quiet diplomacy”.

The amount is around $265 per person, Bach added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is set to help distribute the aid to people in Afghanistan.

“All of this will be coordinated with the National Olympic Committee and its elected office bearers to define the final list of beneficiaries,” Bach said.