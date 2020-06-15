IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2020)

Global Athlete, an international athlete-led movement, declared that the IOC rule that bans competitors from kneeling in support of anti-racism protests violates human rights.

It comes as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued rule 50 guidelines in January saying it included taking a knee.

According to the rule’s guidelines, the unique nature of the Olympic Games enables athletes from all over the world to come together in peace and harmony.

The rule states, “We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world. This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village, and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious, or ethnic demonstrations.”

Global Athlete said this was “a clear breach of human rights” and demanded a change in the regulation.

This comes amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.

The IOC has said athletes will decide how best to support the core Olympic values “in a dignified way”.