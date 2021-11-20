IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2021)

Sports leaders appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally, The Associated Press reported.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the pledge Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.

Thursday’s outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.

“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said.

“Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”

The IOC noted it “continues to recognize the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan,” whose elected leaders were present in Qatar, where the ruling Emir is also a long-time IOC member, AP reported.

The Afghan delegation was led by Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, the IOC said. He was announced in September by the IEA as a member of the interim government cabinet.