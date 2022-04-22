IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday visited Afghan and Ukrainian cyclists who are currently living and training in Switzerland.

Samira Asghari, IOC member from Afghanistan, joined Bach and the Ukrainian delegation during their visit to the 23 athletes who joined the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.

“It was moving to meet and hear from the Ukrainian athletes who are affected by the terrible war in their country. There are dozens of cyclists and hundreds of Ukrainian athletes in other sports who can continue participating in international competitions through the help of the IOC and many stakeholders of the Olympic Movement like the UCI. I want to thank all of them,” said Bach.

“It was particularly touching to see that Ukrainian and Afghan athletes are both benefiting from the solidarity of the Olympic Movement. This reflects the true Olympic spirit. We will continue supporting Ukrainian and Afghan athletes in the same way as we support other members of the global Olympic Community who are affected by war and aggression,” he said.