IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Thursday visited Afghan and Ukrainian cyclists who are currently living and training in Switzerland.
Samira Asghari, IOC member from Afghanistan, joined Bach and the Ukrainian delegation during their visit to the 23 athletes who joined the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland.
“It was moving to meet and hear from the Ukrainian athletes who are affected by the terrible war in their country. There are dozens of cyclists and hundreds of Ukrainian athletes in other sports who can continue participating in international competitions through the help of the IOC and many stakeholders of the Olympic Movement like the UCI. I want to thank all of them,” said Bach.
“It was particularly touching to see that Ukrainian and Afghan athletes are both benefiting from the solidarity of the Olympic Movement. This reflects the true Olympic spirit. We will continue supporting Ukrainian and Afghan athletes in the same way as we support other members of the global Olympic Community who are affected by war and aggression,” he said.
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Gujarat Titans’ stand-in skipper Rashid Khan was thrilled with his team’s performance on Sunday after they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.
In a post-match discussion, Rashid said: “It’s an amazing feeling in IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special. Just that we wanted to take the game deep. We were capable of chasing 90 runs in the last 7 overs, and that was the plan. We were trying to take the game as deep as possible. I haven’t batted in the first 5 games, that was the discussion, so I wanted to take the responsibility.”
Rashid went on to say the team wanted two batters to score big. “I just had a discussion with (David) Miller and we tried to strike the ball hard. I needed to step up and take the responsibility, just wanted to back myself and that was the plan.”
David Miller’s sensational knock of 94 was well paired with Rashid’s quick innings of 21-ball 40 as they chased a target of 170.
This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans but the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL board with 10 points.
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
The International Cricket Council has officially recognized ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf as a member of the board of directors in its quarterly meeting that was held in the UAE on Sunday.
The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been able to win over the ICC.
The top management of the ACB has shared a report of its achievements in the last few months with the ICC & has responded to all the board’s concerns and as a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) praised the efforts of the ACB’s current leadership, accepted Ashraf as the official ICC representative to the Afghanistan Cricket Board and awarded him with the membership of the ICC board of directors.
Ashraf said: “It is a great honor for Afghanistan that Afghan cricket will continue to grow at the International level. We are committed to the development of Afghan cricket and will continue to work for the strengthening of this great game in Afghanistan”.
He also added that they are committed to acting as per the rules and regulations laid down by the ICC.
Ashraf also thanked the International Cricket Council for keeping faith in Afghan Cricket and recognizing him as their representative in Afghanistan Cricket.
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
Abbas Karami who was recently granted US citizenship after leaving Afghanistan in 2016, scooped his first gold as an American citizen in the men’s 50-meter butterfly S1-S7 in the Indianapolis 2022 Para Swimming World Series on Friday.
Karami has in the past few years competed as a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team including the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
However, the world series is the major event that he has attended as part of Team USA.
“It’s an honor for me to become an American citizen and winning a gold medal for the first time as a citizen is very exciting,” said Karimi.
“I’m very thankful for all the people that have been helping and supporting me. It’s just unbelievable, I’m still in disbelief after nine and a half years, I finally got my citizenship and I’m just living my dream and so excited for what’s next for me.”
Karimi will next look to qualify as a member of the US for the upcoming Madeira 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Portugal as selection will occur from this event based on athletes’ three-day performances.
