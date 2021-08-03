Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
IOC awaiting report on Belarusian’s dash for refugee status
The IOC said on Tuesday it was waiting for a report later in the day from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, after launching an investigation into the incident that has rocked the Games.
The athlete took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday, a day after refusing her team’s orders to board a flight home from the Olympic Games. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa, Reuters reported.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams told reporters the body had spoken to the athlete twice on Monday, that she was in a safe, secure place, and that the IOC needed to know all the facts before taking further action.
Tsimanouskaya, 24, had been due to compete in the women’s 200 metre heats on Monday but said that on Sunday she was taken out of her room in the athletes’ village and driven to the airport to board a flight home after criticising team officials.
The incident has focussed attention on Belarus, where police have cracked down on dissent following a wave of protests triggered by an election last year which the opposition says was rigged to keep Lukashenko in power, Reuters reported.
“We have also now contacted the NOC of Poland. In terms of what the IOC can for her future we have talked to them with regard to her sport, after her arrival in Warsaw if that is indeed where she chooses to end up,” Adams said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted Belarus’ attempt to send Tsimanouskaya home.
“Such actions violate the Olympic spirit, are an affront to basic rights, and cannot be tolerated,” Blinken wrote on Twitter late on Monday.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Olympics organizers investigating after athletes drank alcohol together in village
Tokyo Games organisers are investigating after a group of athletes were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, an incident attended by police, the CEO of Tokyo 2020 said on Sunday.
Reuters reported the athletes were caught drinking in a park in the athletes’ village on Friday night, Toshiro Muto told a news conference, in contravention of COVID-19 measures at the Games.
“We are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate steps based on our findings,” he said. Police were also at the scene, he said, adding it was not clear what action they took, if any, Reuters reported.
Muto did not give details of the number of athletes involved or their nationalities.
Organisers previously said athletes are permitted to drink alcohol only in their rooms and only if they are alone, as a precaution against COVID-19.
The Games are taking place in Tokyo without spectators and athletes and Olympic visitors have remained in a “bubble” with regular testing for the coronavirus.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
German cycling coach removed from Olympics after yelling racist comments
A German cycling coach is being sent home from the Tokyo Olympics a day after he was caught on camera making racist comments during the men’s time trial, the German Olympic Sports Confederation announced Thursday.
Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation, was urging on German rider Nikias Arndt during the race as Arndt rode behind Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of the North African country of Eritrea and Azzedine Lagab of Algeria, USA Today reported.
Moster used a racial slur that was heard on the TV broadcast. “If I’ve really understood what he was shouting, that was totally wrong,” said TV commentator Florian Nass. “Something like that has no place in sport.”
Arndt expressed dismay at Moster’s comments.
“I am appalled by what happened in today’s Olympic road time trial,” Arndt said on Twitter. “I would like hereby to clearly distance myself from the comments of the sports director. Such words are not acceptable.
“The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness.”
Moster, 54, apologized after the race, saying, “In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong,” he told the German press agency SID.
However, it was not enough to keep Moster from being disciplined.
“We remain convinced that his public apology for the racist remarks he made yesterday is sincere. With this derailment, however, Mr. Moster violated the Olympic values. Fair play, respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for Team D,” Tokyo delegation leader Alfons Hörmann said in a statement.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
AUAF alumna makes Olympic debut in judo
Against all odds, Nigara Shaheen made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, inspiring others and speaking up for women’s rights in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and beyond.
Shaheen made her Olympic debut as part of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Nippon Budokan on Wednesday in the -70kg category, when she came up against Brazilian Maria Portela. Sadly for Shaheen, Portela proved too much for her, and beat her by a full point.
Born in Afghanistan, Shaheen’s family fled Jalalabad to Pakistan when she was six months old.
Almost two decades later, she returned to her birth country for the first time to study at the American University of Afghanistan.
Practising martial arts was a family tradition, and Shaheen first tried karate, but found what she needed in judo, starting when she was 11 while living as a refugee in Peshawar.
“I found in judo the way that allowed me to find confidence and show my strength when I needed it,” she told judoinside.com.
For Shaheen, the symbolic importance of her appearance at an Olympic Games representing the millions of refugees all over the planet cannot be overstated.
“My presence itself should give hope to all young Afghan girls that are dreaming of the Olympics,” she told Al-Jazeera.
“I have faced all the obstacles they are facing. But If I can do it, so can they. It is hard but nothing is out of the human capacity.
“Find what you’re really passionate about and follow it no matter what.”
Chosen as one of six judoka selected on the 29-strong IOC Refugee Athlete Team to take part at the Tokyo Games, this is a milestone achievement.
At 28 years old, Shaheen can take her Olympics experience with her and build for the future, with Paris 2024 just three short years away.
Currently, Shaheen is studying international trade at the university in Ekaterinburg in Russia.
She says judo has helped her academically. “Judo helped me to strengthen my self-confidence not only in exams but also in my daily life, whether in debates, competitions or more,” as she told judoinside.com.
