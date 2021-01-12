Intra-Afghan talks must be pursued with patience: Imran Khan

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2021)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Afghan politician Mohammad Karim Khalili on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

“Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution,” Khan’s office said.

During the meeting he underscored the need for a reduction in violence and said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will open up new doors for trade and connectivity.

Khan also conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.

According to the statement, Khan emphasized his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

Noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country, he stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Khan recalled his recent interaction with Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution. He also underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.

He also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Khalili met with Pakistan’s speaker of the house, the foreign minister and chief of army staff where he discussed bilateral interest issues and developments in Afghan peace process.