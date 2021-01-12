Latest News
Intra-Afghan talks must be pursued with patience: Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Afghan politician Mohammad Karim Khalili on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.
“Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution,” Khan’s office said.
During the meeting he underscored the need for a reduction in violence and said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will open up new doors for trade and connectivity.
Khan also conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.
According to the statement, Khan emphasized his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.
Noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country, he stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Khan recalled his recent interaction with Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution. He also underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.
According to the statement, Khan added that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will open up new vistas of cooperation in trade and regional connectivity.
He also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.
Earlier in the day, Khalili met with Pakistan’s speaker of the house, the foreign minister and chief of army staff where he discussed bilateral interest issues and developments in Afghan peace process.
Well-known political activist survives assassination attempt
Ahmad Saeedi, a political activist survived an armed attack by gunmen on Tuesday evening in Kabul city.
Speaking to Ariana News after the incident, Saeedi said he escaped unhurt but one of his bodyguards had been shot and wounded.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said: “Around 19:30 today, a police soldier was shot and wounded in the 3rd Makroyan area in PD9 near Mr. Saeedi’s house.”
Arian said that police are investigating the incident.
Saeedi meanwhile stated that he had been “under threat” and had reported the matter to the interior ministry a few days ago.
Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said later Tuesday night that they had foiled an assassination plot against US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson.
The NDS said a group of four ISIL (Daesh) operatives planning to kill Wilson and Afghan officials had been taken into custody in Nangarhar province.
This comes after the Interior Ministry stated on Saturday that serious security measures have been taken to prevent attacks.
Explosions and targeted killings have spiked in recent months across the country, especially in Kabul.
While some government officials have accused the Taliban of being behind most of the assassinations of public figures, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Some Taliban talks team members ‘still in Pakistan’
Taliban sources from the peace talks team said on Tuesday not all negotiators from their side have returned to Doha.
This comes after peace talks officially resumed eight days ago – although the first actual meeting was only held on Saturday.
According to a source, the team members who are not yet back in Doha are with their families but plan to return within the next two days.
The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s team has not commented about this nor have they disclosed how many Taliban talks team members are back in Doha.
All they have said is that the Taliban’s working committee, which is made up of seven members, is currently holding discussions with the republic’s team in the Qatari capital.
However, sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy head in Qatar and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban’s talks team, along with other members of the group have not returned.
“We have started working on the issues and we are moving forward. We do not have any problems in this regard and we are ready,” said Mohammd Naeem, Taliban’s spokesman.
A number of Taliban members traveled to Pakistan for the three-week break, which resumed last Tuesday.
Sources said they went to spend time with their families and will return to Qatar in two days.
“Some of them [Taliban] may have personal issues that is why they are in Pakistan; but I do not think it is true that Pakistan asked them to come to Pakistan,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
On the other hand, some members of the Afghan republic’s negotiating team say that a general meeting between the representatives of the two sides has not yet been held. Because of this, they say they have no idea who from the Taliban’s team is in Doha and who is not.
“Work is being done on the agenda and the unification of the agenda, and we hope that this week we will be able to complete the agenda which is finished by us and we hope the other side also finishes, so we can enter the details of the agenda from next week,” said Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a member of the Afghan republic’s team.
Some believe that the second round of talks could be prolonged if members of the Taliban delegation do not return to Doha soon.
Khalili assured Pakistan will continue to push for peace
Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili on Tuesday met with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and chief of army Qamar Javed Bajwa where they discussed issues of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, and the Afghan peace process.
During the meeting Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan with a strong belief that there was ‘no military solution to the conflict’.
“A comprehensive political dialogue acceptable to the Afghan leadership is the only sustainable solution,” Qureshi said.
Khalili’s three-day visit is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the peace process.
Qureshi stressed that no other country desired peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.
He said the progress made so far in the intra-Afghan talks was ‘welcomed’ and also lauded the launch of the second round of talks in Doha.
Pakistan also said India was a spoiler in Afghanistan and that Pakistan had irrefutable evidence in this regard.
“We believe that peace and stability in the region is linked to lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Qureshi added.
Khalili in turn thanked Pakistan and welcomed Islamabad’s role in the Afghan peace process.
He also thanked Qureshi for the warm welcome he had received and expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for so many years.
The Pakistan foreign office said that Pakistan remained steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
During his visit to Pakistan Khalili will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, Khalili met with Pakistan chief of army Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier where they discussed issues of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, and the Afghan peace process.
“Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan”, a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest.” Bajwa’s office said.
Khalili is the latest in a string of officials and politicians to visit Pakistan. Over the past few months numerous public figures have met with Pakistani officials including the Chairman for the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah as well as Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.
