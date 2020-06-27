Latest News
Intra-Afghan talks inch closer, total 3,895 Taliban prisoners released to date
The government has announced that it has released nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a step closer to start the long-waited intra-Afghan negotiations.
The move is taken following the international community’s demand to boost the prisoner releases process by both the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin the Intra-Afghan Talks.
“So far, 3,895 Taliban prisoners have been released from prison, but no positive steps have been taken by the Taliban to pave the way for Intra-Afghan talks,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
The Taliban also said that they had released more than 600 prisoners. But sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of Taliban prisoners involved in plotting deadly attacks in the country, which has slowed the process.
“The international community is trying to convince the government and the Taliban on the issue,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Meanwhile, statistics from the National Security Council’s office show that 21 civilians have been killed and 30 others wounded in Taliban attacks in 14 provinces in the past week. The Taliban have not yet commented on this yet.
“Our forces are responding to the Taliban’s attacks with high morals,” said an army officer in Ghazni as the clashes between the two sides have been intensified in the past few days.
“Unfortunately, the escalation of violence by the Taliban has damaged the current peace environment,” Sediq added.
The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in Doha next month. But the main condition for these talks is the release of all prisoners by both sides.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 165 new cases, total 30,616
The Ministry of Public Health registered 165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in a day in the past 30 days.
The cases were recorded in Herat 27, Kandahar 19, Balkh 7, Paktia 34, Nangarhar 7, Ghazni 21, Khost 10, Laghman 7, Helmand 4, Samangan 1, Paktika 17, Urozgan 3, and Nuristan 8.
It brings the total number of infections to 30,616 in Afghanistan.
No cases were reported in Kabul during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
In Coronavirus surveillance released on Saturday, the MoPH said 20 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The deaths cases were reported in Paktia 3, Khost 9, Badakhshan 2, Helmand 3, Samangan 2, and Urozgan 1.
Meanwhile, 368 people have recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 703 people have died of the virus while 10,674 others recovered their healths.
Latest News
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
At least 29 Taliban militants were killed and six others wounded in an airstrike and ground clashes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
Naser Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the Resolute Support Mission conducted an airstrike in Dar-e Syasang in Arghandab district of Kandahar, aimed to prevent Taliban attacks on a number of Afghan security outpost.
Barikzai said, as a result, 15 militants were killed and six others wounded.
Meanwhile, the Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack on a security outpost in the Marouf district of Kandahar.
At least six insurgents were killed in the incident.
In a separate incident, at least eight Taliban militants including a commander of the group were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in Washir district of Helmand province on Friday night, the Afghan army said.
According to the army, the Taliban commander was identified as Yahya also known as Ebrat.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
Latest News
US finalizing plan to withdraw 4,000 soldiers from Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump’s administration is close to finalizing a decision to withdraw more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan by the upcoming fall, CNN reported citing two of the administration officials.
According to the report, the US would reduce the number of its forces from 8,600 to 4,500 and that would be the lowest number since 2001 when the US forces entered Afghanistan.
The move would pave the way for a US exit from what Donald Trump called “endless war” and he so far remains determined to achieve.
Yet the discussions are taking place against the backdrop of an uptick in violence from the Taliban against the Afghan government, despite the insurgent group signing a historic agreement with the US in February and as the Trump administration has appeared to hold back on its criticism of the Taliban.
While the decision is not final, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the plan with NATO allies last week and the topic was revisited in his meetings with NATO officials in Brussels Friday.
This comes as the US former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his book that Trump was opposed to continuing military presence in Afghanistan.
Bolton highlighted Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises and mismanagement of economic and security aid as reasons for his opposition.
