Intra-Afghan talks inch closer, total 3,895 Taliban prisoners released to date

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2020)

The government has announced that it has released nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails, a step closer to start the long-waited intra-Afghan negotiations.

The move is taken following the international community’s demand to boost the prisoner releases process by both the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin the Intra-Afghan Talks.

“So far, 3,895 Taliban prisoners have been released from prison, but no positive steps have been taken by the Taliban to pave the way for Intra-Afghan talks,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

The Taliban also said that they had released more than 600 prisoners. But sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of Taliban prisoners involved in plotting deadly attacks in the country, which has slowed the process.

“The international community is trying to convince the government and the Taliban on the issue,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.

Meanwhile, statistics from the National Security Council’s office show that 21 civilians have been killed and 30 others wounded in Taliban attacks in 14 provinces in the past week. The Taliban have not yet commented on this yet.

“Our forces are responding to the Taliban’s attacks with high morals,” said an army officer in Ghazni as the clashes between the two sides have been intensified in the past few days.

“Unfortunately, the escalation of violence by the Taliban has damaged the current peace environment,” Sediq added.

The first round of Intra-Afghan talks is expected to take place in Doha next month. But the main condition for these talks is the release of all prisoners by both sides.