Intra-Afghan Summit to Be Held in Two Days

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

The intra-Afghan summit is supposed to be held on upcoming Sunday and Monday in Doha in absence of the official Afghan government delegates.

The people who have been invited to the summit are expecting that the U.S. and the Taliban reach an agreement in their seventh round of talks before the intra-Afghan summit.

“If both sides reach to an agreement on the foreigner forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and guaranteeing that Afghanistan will not be used to threaten any other country, the doors for the direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will be opened,” said Mawlawi Qalamuddin, an ex-Taliban member.

He further said that the future of peace depends on the agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban.

Sixty politicians, civil activists, and some of the government officials are supposed to attend the upcoming summit.

The government officials are not going to represent the Afghan government but they will share the government’s position regarding the peace process with the Taliban.

“The government officials are invited to attend the summit as individuals,” said Haji Din Mohammad, a person who has been invited to attend the summit.

The participants are supposed to discuss how to end the current war and implement the likely peace agreement in Afghanistan.

“We should take this message to the Taliban leaders that they cannot make any decisions regarding the Afghan people’s destiny and future,” said Abdullah Qarluq, another person who has been invited to attend the summit.

Moreover, the Taliban’s political office in Qatar has recently said that their talks with the U.S. have developments and their delegates are ready for negotiating with the Afghan delegates.

At the same time, the media in Pakistan have reported that Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, is supposed to talk with the Taliban delegates after consulting with the Afghan government in the current month.