Intra-Afghan Meeting in China Delays Again

The intra-Afghan meeting between politicians, Taliban and Afghan government representatives in Beijing, the capital of China, has delayed once again.

Afghan politicians, who are invited to the meeting, on Monday told Ariana News that the conference was expected to be held on 21st and 22nd of November this week, but it has been delayed for the third time.

“It seems the conference will be delayed again,” said Haji Deen Mohammad, Deputy Head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council.

He added that based on his information, the government has failed yet to finalize its list of participants.

According to sources informed of the development, the China Conference seems to be a landmark opportunity to finalize the agenda of direct peace negotiations between the Taliban and a delegation from Afghanistan including the government.

“I think Beijing meeting is very crucial compared to the previous meetings. Apparently, the superpowers have agreed over Beijing summit at their meeting held in Moscow,” said Ismail Khan, a former Jahadi leader, who is also invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib met with China’s newly-appointed Ambassador for Afghanistan on Sunday, the Office of Afghanistan’s National Security Council (ONSC) said. The two sides discussed Kabul-Beijing relations and the intra-Afghan meeting in China.

“The Afghan government is ready to take part in Beijing Conference and considers it as a good opportunity for the launch of intra-Afghan negotiation. The government has repeatedly emphasized on Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations,” said Kabir Haqmal, Spokesman of the ONSC.

Earlier, the Presidential Palace announced that it has finalized its list of participants and is awaiting for China to specify the date of the Conference. However, Taliban has reiterated that government representatives will attend at the meeting on their own capacity, not as state representatives.