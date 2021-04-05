Int’l community should provide guarantees for peace: Ghani

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani said Monday at a meeting with elders from various provinces that violence and bloodshed in the country is not acceptable, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a Facebook post.

According to Ghani, the “international community should hand over necessary guarantees for ensuring peace and end of the war.”

Ghani added that any political decision he makes will be based on the Afghan constitution.

He also said that he wants a just and durable peace in the country and that an opportunity for peace has now presented itself, for the first time in 40 years.

Ghani said the government’s aim is to forge an “independent, democratic, and united” Afghanistan.

This comes after Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that the preservation of the Afghan constitution and elections are the two main roadmaps of the government in its bid to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.

“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.

Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.

“An amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanisms,” he noted.