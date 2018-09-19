International Police Coordination Board with International Community Held in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2018 4:13 pm)

The International Police Coordination Board (IPCB) with the International Community was held in Kabul on Wednesday with the participation of Afghanistan’s donor countries’ representatives, particularly the United States, Canada and UK.

During the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah called the role of International Community effective in security and economic growth of Afghanistan.

“We know that the some irresponsible remarks over the world-wide cooperation with Afghanistan is completely baseless,” CE Abdullah said.

In the meantime, Canadian and British ambassadors in Kabul also considered the fight against corruption and brining reforms in Afghan Police ranks an essential need and stressed on continuation of assistances to Afghan Police.

“Canada continues its support from Afghanistan and its people. Our joint efforts are ongoing for a trustable Police in Afghanistan,” Canadian ambassador to Kabul asserted.

The International Police Coordination Board (IPCB) was established at the Dubai International Conference on Afghanistan in 2006.

IPCB stood up on the 20th of January 2007 in the city of Kabul to act as the main coordination board for police reform in the Afghanistan.