International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2020)

The three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr was welcomed by some of the international organizations and countries such as NATO, European Union, United States, and many more.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US especial envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation urged both the laterals to take further steps to bring peace.

(5/5) This is a momentous opportunity that should not be missed. The US will do its part to help. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 23, 2020

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General said that both the laterals should use the opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan.

I welcome the statements by the government of #Afghanistan & the Taliban on a 3-day ceasefire over Eid. All parties should seize this opportunity for peace, for the benefit of all Afghans. #NATO remains committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) May 23, 2020

The European Union in Afghanistan also welcomed the ceasefire and stated that the laterals should use the opportunity to put an end to the violence.

Welcome the announcement of a reciprocal EID ceasefire by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. We urge the parties to the conflict to seize this opportunity to bring an end to the violence with a permanent ceasefire and to start intra-Afghan negotiations without delay. — EUinAfghanistan (@EUinAfghanistan) May 24, 2020

The US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson also said that the opportunity should be seized to advance the peace process.

Let us seize this opportunity to advance the peace process forward by taking further reciprocal steps and move to negotiations. Wouldn’t it be a true miracle if the fighting never resumed? — Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) May 24, 2020

The Afghan government and the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire for three days on occasion of Eid al-Fitr.