International community depriving Afghanistan of peace: Ghani

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said during an event to mark National Soldiers’ Day that the international community has deprived Afghanistan of peace in the past 40 years.

“International community deprived a nation… from peace, it is not acceptable, we want a dignified peace that people want and security forces want, peace is coming. Why is bloodshed continuing in the country? Is our blood not red? ” said Ghani.

Ghani also stated that the safeguarding of the equipment of Afghan forces was a priority.

According to Ghani Taliban is fighting for power under Islamic slogans.

“What is the key point, this is not international war, that stage ended. Terrorism is an international danger, crime network is an international danger,” said Ghani. “I am proud to say that you can bear the development, the preservation and the stability of this country on your shoulders.”

Meanwhile, the acting minister of defense said that Afghan forces were witnessing a tough year.

“People say that the upcoming spring will be so tough, but we overcome problems, and passed many springs. I ensure people and president to not worry,” said Shah Mahmood Miakhel, acting minister of defense.

In addition to this Ghani vowed that the process of building hundreds of thousands of houses will be started in the new solar year. These will be for the families of soldiers who were killed in the line of duty.

Ghani also emphasized that power will be transferred to the next person only via election.

On the other hand, victims of the war and their families said that they are proud that their family members had a job in the Afghan forces’ ranks.

“I am willing to sacrifice my blood for the country, if I had a power physically I would sacrifice myself,” said Hamida, a mother of a dead soldier.
“I have lost my leg and my hands are also damaged, but I am proud of it instead of being upset. If I had the ability I would return to the battlefield,” said Shah Zaman, a wounded soldier.

Hundreds of Afghans also marked National Soldier’s Day across the country on Monday social media and publicly.

Unemployment spikes in Kandahar as conflict intensifies

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

Kandahar officials said on Saturday that the local unemployment rate is estimated to be at 80 percent due to the ongoing conflict that has raged for the past four months between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces in the province.

“Job opportunities decreased during war without any doubt. If we say that 80 percent of youths are jobless it is correct,” said Habibullah Jailani, head of Kandahar labor and social affairs department.

According to Jailani, they have been forced to appeal to international organizations for help for destitute people.

“We want to distribute humanitarian assistance to them including foodstuff… and to keep them warm,” added Jailani.

Officials, meanwhile, stated that more than 20,000 families have been displaced in the province due to the war.

Residents said that they are suffering enormously, not only because of no work but also because they are being forced to seek shelter in the city.

“War has increased in recent days; we have come here (to Kandahar city) from Dand district,” said Raza Khan, a displaced resident.

“We have come here due to the war, the war has intensified, work opportunities are also less,” said Mohammad Daud, another displaced person.

Kandahar officials have not however provided updated information about the current security situation in the southern province.

Kandahar was where the Taliban originated and where its power base was located until the fall of the city in 2001, which signaled the end of organized Taliban control of Afghanistan.

Pregnant Afghan refugee charged with arson after setting herself on fire

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

A pregnant Afghan woman who set herself on fire in a refugee camp on Lesbos island in Greece has been charged with arson and destruction of public property.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported that the 26-year-old, who has not been named, suffered burns to her hands, feet and head after the incident last Sunday.

The mother-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child next week, provided testimony to a prosecutor from her hospital bed.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman moved her two daughters and son, who are now being cared for by their father, outside the tent before setting it alight in the temporary refugee camp.

The woman reportedly set fire to herself after finding out she could not travel to Germany with others who had been given asylum due to being in the final phase of her pregnancy.

The Daily Mail quoted investigating magistrate Nikos Triantafyllos as having said: “When she was told she couldn’t travel, her distress and disappointment were such she attempted suicide.”

Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence 

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 27, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

Afghanistan’s controversial former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to Kabul on Saturday after a 20-month absence.

Dostum was welcomed back by Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs, and several prominent Afghan figures at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport. 

Addressing a ceremony in Kabul, Dostum stated that the Taliban and Haqqani Network are targeting innocent people.

He has warned that both groups will be “terminated”. 

Meanwhile, Dostum urged President Ashraf Ghani to seek a political consensus for the Afghan peace process.

“We are at a critical stage in history. The president must bring politicians together. Minor negligence could turn the history against us (blame us),” Dostum said.

He emphasized that the opportunity must be seized to bring peace to Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

