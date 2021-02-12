International community expresses concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2021)

International communities have expressed their “deep concern” over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians in Afghanistan.

The sixth round of consensus-building meetings for peace in Afghanistan was held in Kabul on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, high-ranking government officials, ambassadors, and representatives of Asian and European countries, and Afghanistan’s regional and international partners had participated in the summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Ambassadors and representatives of regional and international countries and organizations, while expressing their deep concern over the escalation of violence and targeted killings of civilians, have reiterated their support for the continuation of peace negotiations and advancing the Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process,” the statement said

“They also welcomed and supported the efforts and principled stance of the Afghan Government towards the fulfillment of the commitments by all involved parties, the establishment of a ceasefire, and achieving a comprehensive political solution commensurate with the will of the Afghan people,” the statement read.

According to the statement, FM Atmar has briefed the participants about the challenges of the second round of peace talks, Taliban’s regional trips and the group’s failure to live up to its commitments, the Islamic world’s solidarity in condemning war and supporting peace, and the importance of regional and international consensus for the success of the Afghan peace process.

He noted that reducing violence, severing ties with terrorists, advancing sincere and meaningful negotiations, and preventing the released Taliban prisoners from returning to the battlefield “were four major commitments that the Taliban failed to fulfill.”

“Minister Atmar also welcomed the new U.S. administration’s decision to review the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments based on the U.S.-Taliban agreements, calling it an essential step for advancing the Afghan peace process.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, Minister of Hajj and Endowments, discussed the formation of a broad consensus in the Islamic world for ending bloodshed and realizing peace in Afghanistan.

The Islamic countries, reputable institutions, and organizations (like OIC & MWL), well-known personalities, and Muftis of the Islamic world (like Sheikh Qarzawi) have consistently disapproved of the war in Afghanistan, Halimi said.

The Islamic countries and organizations have reiterated that attacking schools and universities, destroying infrastructures, and killing innocent civilians were in stark violation of the principles and teachings of the holy religion of Islam, Halimi added.