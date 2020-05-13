Latest News
International community condemns Kabul, Nangarhar attacks
The international communities have expressed deep condolence over the attack on a maternity ward in Kabul and a suicide attack at a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province.
The US, Germany, and UK ambassadors to Afghanistan and the UN and Amnesty International condemned the attacks, which left at least 57 deaths.
The United Nations called the attacks “horrific” and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said in a statement, “The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.”
UNAMA expresses shock and revulsion at today’s terrorist attacks at a #Kabul maternity hospital and a funeral in #Nangarhar, causing significant civilian casualties. UN in #Afghanistan calls for those responsible to face justice and offers condolences to victims and families. pic.twitter.com/f7pOTEJepa
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) May 12, 2020
The US Chargé d’ Affaires Ross Wilson also condemned the attack in a tweet saying, “I deplore this barbaric attack and condemn the evil terrorists who target those who cannot defend themselves and who are already suffering. Hospitals are centers of compassion with dedicated Afghan and MSF -an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization – Afghanistan staff caring for innocent civilians.”
Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Decker expressed U.S. condolences to 2nd VP Danesh for the horrific attacks yesterday in Kabul and Nangarhar. DCM Decker highlighted Secretary Pompeo’s condemnation of the attacks and America’s sympathy to the victims and families. pic.twitter.com/Hplqi4f8L9
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) May 13, 2020
The NATO Deputy SCR, Nicholas Dean also blamed the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar.
NATO quoting Dean said in a tweet, “I strongly condemn today’s attacks in Kabul & Nangahar targeting innocent civilians. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed. I commend the efforts of the #ANDSF. NATO stands with the people of #Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.”
“I strongly condemn today’s attacks in #Kabul & #Nangahar targeting innocent civilians. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed.I commend the efforts of the #ANDSF.#NATO stands with the people of #Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism”-Deputy SCR Nicholas Dean
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) May 12, 2020
Condemning the attacks, Amnesty International South Asia underlined in a tweet that, “These killings must awaken the world to the horrors #Afghan civilians continue to face—they must get the justice they deserve and the protection they need.”
At least 25 people – including mothers, newborn babies, and nurses – were in the attack on a maternity ward in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city, and the suicide attack on the funeral ceremony of a local police commander in Nangarhar killed 32 and left 133 others wounded.
Death toll from Kabul hospital, Nangarhar funeral attacks rise to 57
The death toll of the attack on a maternity ward in the west of Kabul city has risen to 25.
The Ministry of Health said that Mothers, newborn babies, a midwife, nurses, and a policeman were among the victims.
At least 16 people more were injured in the attack, the ministry added.
Officials of the maternity hospital said that 20 newborn babies who survived the attack were admitted to the Kabul’s Ataturk hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the number of casualties of the suicide attack at a funeral in eastern Nangarhar province has climbed to 32 killed.
Local officials said that at least 133 people were wounded in the blast.
This comes as the Nangarhar governor stated that the government is committed to accurately investigate the incident and appointed a team which is now in Jalalabad.
It comes as the two attacks prompted widespread condemnation.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Taliban militant group in a statement denied its involvement in the attacks.
Ghani’s order to ANDSF to break ‘active defense’ mode; follow-up reactions
President Ghani’s order of shifting the Afghan forces from “active defense” mode to “offensive” one has triggered national and international reactions.
Following Tuesday’s heinous attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar, President Ghani in a video statement ordered Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to switch from “active defense” mode to “offensive” one.
Pointing at attacks on the hospital in Kabul, the funeral in Nangarhar, and some other acts of violence, President Ghani said that the Taliban and Daesh have killed innocent Afghans, including women and children.
The president has also said that the Taliban has intensified its attacks and violence against the call of the Afghan government and the nation for a ceasefire and bringing peace.
Consequently, the Taliban released a statement condemning the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar, considering them of Daesh’s work, noting it is due to the operations of the Taliban “that there remain no known Daesh strongholds in any part of Afghanistan”.
Also, the statement underlines that “such attacks are jointly planned and executed from guesthouses in Kabul and other cities by Daesh members” and the government “intelligence in order to batter the nation, provide a space for the implementation of failed policies and to take anti-Islam and anti-peace steps”.
The Taliban statement says that since the singing of the US-Taliban agreement, the Afghan government “has been trying to create hurdles for the peace process”.
“From deliberately delaying the prisoner release process which was both an important step for agreement implementation and launch of intra-Afghan negotiations and could have safeguarded the lives of thousands of prisoners from the current threat of coronavirus, to the current declaration of offensive operations”, the Taliban underscored in the statement.
The Taliban says it is “fully prepared to counter all enemy movements and offensives” noting that “from now onwards the responsibility of further escalation of violence and its ramifications” will be the responsibility of the government.
On the other hand, the United States, in a press release Tuesday, condemning the Kabul and Nangarhar attacks noted, “We note the Taliban has denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous. The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
“As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism. The Afghan people deserve a future free from terror, and the ongoing peace process continues to present a critical opportunity for Afghans to come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism,” the US underlines through the statement.
Zalmay Khalilzad US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, who is the axis in the Afghan peace process, in a tweet, called on Taliban and the Afghan government to cooperate “against a common enemy that perpetrates such crimes” noting “Failure to do so, leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to terrorism, perpetual instability & economic hardship.”
Talib, Afghan govt cooperation against a common enemy that perpetrates such crimes is necessary as is cooperation on containing COVID. Failure to do so leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to terrorism, perpetual instability & economic hardship. Now is the time to press forward on peace
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 12, 2020
He condemned Tuesday’s attacks, tweeting that the “unspeakable” violence “against mothers, babies, and unborn children” in Kabul and on a funeral in Nangarhar “are acts of pure evil”.
Also, the US Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson of the US Embassy Kabul condemned the attacks and those who are targeting the defenseless and oppressed people.
The United Nations has also condemned the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
In addition, the Human Rights Watch has considered the attack on the hospital a war crime.
Violence in Afghanistan was expected to grade zero after the US-Taliban agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan; however, suicide bombing and other acts of violence still continue.
As in the very latest examples of terrorism Tuesday, at least 30 people were killed and 70 others were injured in a suicide bombing in eastern Nangarhar province as well as a minimum 14 were killed and 15 others got wounded in an attack on a maternity ward in a hospital in Kabul.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 4963
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 4963.
According to the ministry, 281 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
Out of 281 cases; 81 people in Kabul, 28 people in Maidan Wardak, 20 people in Nangarhar, 20 people in Badghis, 14 people in Takhar, 13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Herat, 12 people in Panjshir, 7 people in Helmand, 5 people in Zabul. 5 people in Sar-e-Pul, 4 people in Jawzjan, 4 people in Parwan, 3 people in Kapisa, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 people in Nimroz, 2 people in Ghor, one person in Samangan, one in Faryab and one other in Urozgan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 4963 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 127, health ministry added.
Moreover, 36 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours. So far, 610 people have recovered from the virus.
