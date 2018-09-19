Interior Minister Warns Electoral Protesters

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2018 3:19 pm)

The Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak in his trip to Balkh province on Wednesday warned the political circles of legal action if they go ahead with their plan to create obstacles and close the doors of election commissions in the provinces.

Speaking at a press conference, the Interior Minster called on the political parties and civil society to make their demands through legal ways, rather than shutting down a national process.

“Election is a national process and the election commission is an independent institution. Police will take action if anyone tries to prevent this process,” Barmak said.

The Interior Minister’s remarks comes as protesters and supporters of the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan demanding anti-fraud measures shut down the offices of election commissions in Herat, Balkh and Kandahar provinces of the country.

However, Afghan security forces re-opened the offices of election commissions in the three provinces.

Afghan political parties united in recent months to demand a delay in October vote until anti-fraud measures are put in place.

The parties say that the number of registered voters, announced as more than 9 million by the country’s election commission, is unrealistically high and the result of fraud. They said that can only be corrected through biometric verification.