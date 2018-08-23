Interior Minister Accused Security Officials of Incompetence

(Last Updated On: August 23, 2018 3:36 pm)

The Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak on Thursday held a meeting and summoned security officials over the coordinated mortar attack on Kabul city at the beginning of the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

After the Interior Minsiter accused security officials of incompetence during live broadcast of the meeting on TV, an argument broke out between Barmak and the Kabul police’s deputy chief of security affairs Gen. Mohammad Sadiq Muradi.

The interior minister set ten days for intelligence and security officials to seriously investigate the recent mortar attack in Kabul.

Barmak also linked the complexity of war to the regional intelligence and emphasized that the Taliban group had anti-government activities in some parts of the country after government’s conditional ceasefire announced before the Eid.

Rockets were fired towards the presidential palace at the first day of Eid al-Adha as the president Ghani delivered a message of peace, with helicopter gunships destroying buildings from where the projectiles were launched.