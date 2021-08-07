Intense clashes between ANDSF and Taliban underway in Sheberghan

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2021)

Heavy clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Taliban are underway in Sheberghan city, the capital of Jawzjan province, local sources told Ariana News early Saturday.

Clashes are reportedly underway in PD1 of Sheberghan, where former Vice President Abdul Rasheed Dostum lives.

Officials have not yet commented.

Sayed Shamsudin Sadat, a member of Junbish Milli Party said that 150 uprising force members of the party led by Ali Sarwar have arrived in Sheberghan to support the ANDSF.

This comes after the Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Sheberghan city has been cleared of Taliban.

MoD added that ANDSF and public uprising forces inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban and that the bodies of dead militants remain on the streets of the city.