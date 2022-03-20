Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2022)

Australia filed a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta on Friday, alleging the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring prominent figures.

The advertisements, which endorsed investment in cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, could have misled Facebook users into believing they were promoted by famous Australians, Australia’s consumer protection commission said as reported by Reuters.

The lawsuit also alleges Facebook “aided and abetted or was knowingly concerned in false or misleading conduct and representations by the advertisers,” the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in a statement.

“The essence of our case is that Meta is responsible for these ads that it publishes on its platform,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “It is alleged that Meta was aware … scam ads were being displayed on Facebook but did not take sufficient steps to address the issue.”

Meta said any ads that scammed people out of money or misled users violated its policies and the company uses technology to detect and block such ads.

“We will review the recent filing by the ACCC and intend to defend the proceedings,” a Meta spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.

The ACCC said the ads used images of several Australian business leaders, TV hosts and politicians and contained links to fake media articles that included quotes attributed to the personalities.

Users who signed up were contacted by scammers to convince them to deposit funds into the fake schemes, the regulator said.

“We are aware of a consumer who lost more than A$650,000 ($480,000) due to one of these scams … this is disgraceful,” Sims said.