Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries
Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers.
The plan is the latest by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won’t come online until 2027.
The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy, Reuters reported.
The initial spending will total 33 billion euros ($36 billion), including 17 billion euros in Germany, where the auto industry is likely to be a prime customer for cutting-edge chips that could use technology as small as 2-nanometers.
Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads
Australia filed a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta on Friday, alleging the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring prominent figures.
The advertisements, which endorsed investment in cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, could have misled Facebook users into believing they were promoted by famous Australians, Australia’s consumer protection commission said as reported by Reuters.
The lawsuit also alleges Facebook “aided and abetted or was knowingly concerned in false or misleading conduct and representations by the advertisers,” the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in a statement.
“The essence of our case is that Meta is responsible for these ads that it publishes on its platform,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “It is alleged that Meta was aware … scam ads were being displayed on Facebook but did not take sufficient steps to address the issue.”
Meta said any ads that scammed people out of money or misled users violated its policies and the company uses technology to detect and block such ads.
“We will review the recent filing by the ACCC and intend to defend the proceedings,” a Meta spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.
The ACCC said the ads used images of several Australian business leaders, TV hosts and politicians and contained links to fake media articles that included quotes attributed to the personalities.
Users who signed up were contacted by scammers to convince them to deposit funds into the fake schemes, the regulator said.
“We are aware of a consumer who lost more than A$650,000 ($480,000) due to one of these scams … this is disgraceful,” Sims said.
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Israel said its government websites were hit by a cyber-attack on Monday but that service had since been restored, Reuters reported.
The Communications Ministry described it as a “broad cyber-attack.” It did not accuse any group of carrying it out.
The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to “a number of websites, including government sites” but that full service had been restored.
According to Reuters the Israel National Cyber Directorate, which oversees cyber defenses, in a report published last year said it had witnessed “a dramatic increase” in the scale and quality of cyber-attacks worldwide and in Israel.
In some cases officials have pointed a finger at Iran or Iranian-backed groups.
YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
YouTube is immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, it said on Friday, citing a policy barring content that denies, minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.
The world’s most used streaming video service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and violating material would be removed, Reuters reported.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
Previously, YouTube had blocked leading Russia state-backed channels RT and Sputnik across Europe.
Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.
“The blocking by YouTube is nothing but a new turn of an atrocious attack on one of the fundamental principles of a democratic society – that is freedom of the press,” Sputnik said in a statement on Friday.
YouTube declined to specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or whether they ever would be restored.
Its policy states channels may be permanently blocked for repeated violations, a single case of severe abuse, or when they are dedicated to violating content.
Workers across Google had been urging YouTube to take additional punitive measures against Russian channels, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the Ukrainian leadership and civilian deaths during the war, according to three employees at the company, Reuters reported.
