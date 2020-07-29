Business
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Integrity Watch Afghanistan said in a new study of community engagement in the mining sector that the role of local communities in mining areas is very weak and government has not institutionalized public engagement through any long-term strategy.
Integrity Watch said the report provides a working basis for civil society organizations willing to develop a community monitoring project in the mining sector and states that there is vast potential in engaging communities in the mining sector including prevention of illegal mining, increasing government revenues and contributing to stability and security at local level.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Sayed Ikram Afzali, Executive Director of Integrity Watch, said: “The government has taken some steps to engage the public in the extractive sector. However, these efforts have been sporadic, have not been informed by Afghan and global experiences and have therefore not been effective during the past ten years.”
He said that early this month the cabinet decided governors need to collect information from local communities about mining sites.
Afzali said this was a welcome step by government but the process of collecting information needs to be systematic and well planned.
“Our experiences of Community-Based Monitoring (CBM) in other sectors prove that public engagement can improve accountability and build trust between the government and the citizens.
“The Afghan government can build trust and provide people with a constant channel of communication by engaging communities in the monitoring of mining operations throughout the mining cycle from exploration to extraction.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte Boyer, the author of the report, said: “This report outlines the dos and do-nots of engaging people in the extractive sector and this could be used by civil society, government and the private sector to understand people’s views and design their engagement mechanisms with the communities around the mining sites.”
The report notes a number of recommendations that could be taken into consideration when engaging people in the mining sector.
The report also suggests a methodology developed by Integrity Watch be used whereby communities are mobilized and trained, and a literate and honest member of the community is elected to monitor the mining site. Information can then be shared on progress and challenges and issues can be identified and addressed with the mining company and local government.
But torn by four decades of war, Afghanistan is believed to be sitting on one of the richest troves of minerals in the world. The value of these resources has been roughly estimated between $1 trillion and $3 trillion.
Afghanistan has vast reserves of gold, platinum, silver, copper, iron, chromite, lithium, uranium, and aluminum as well as high-quality emeralds, rubies, sapphires, turquoise, and lapis lazuli as well as natural gas and petroleum.
Earlier this year, the Diplomat reported that the one thing that could possibly shift Afghanistan from being a foreign aid-dependent country to an economically stable one is the proper exploitation of its mineral wealth.
The Diplomat reported that if robust policies coupled with a comprehensive, realistic and long-term strategic approach is adopted and if exploited effectively, mining could prove to be the best substitute for foreign aid and decrease the country’s dependence on donor countries and foreign support.
These resources, if properly managed, provide an opportunity for Afghanistan to write its own story of economic success, the article stated.
Business
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal agree to jointly fight COVID-19
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal have agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation and boost economic recovery during their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was reached during a video conference on Monday night between Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh and Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
وزرای خارجه افغانستان، چین، پاکستان و نیپال در جریان اجلاس چهارجانبه خویش روی همکاری صحی، اقتصادی و تامین آتش بس بشردوستانه در افغانستان تاکید نمودند.@Granhewad pic.twitter.com/oPsXFC4GrG
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) July 27, 2020
During the conference, the ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in their countries’ fight against coronavirus and ways to boost economic recovery in light of the pandemic, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
Wang Yi said that as a neighbor and partner, China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal to overcome difficulties, safeguard people’s health, promote the resumption of work and production and enhance people’s livelihood until the pandemic is over.
The ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors, facilitate people-to-people and trade connection, build a “silk road of health” and community of a shared future for humanity.
According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the foreign ministers also stressed the importance of promoting the resumption of key cooperation projects and expanding new areas of digital cooperation.
More efforts are needed to promote the joint efforts of the Belt and Road and explore ways to synergize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, the foreign ministers said.
Wang Yi said: “We should support the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.”
Business
Tajikistan reduces power supply to Afghanistan from 350 to 40MW
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s national power company, announced Monday that imported electricity from Tajikistan to Afghanistan has been reduced from 350 megawatts to 40 megawatts effective Tuesday.
In a statement released on Monday, DABS said the power has been reduced due to water shortages in Tajikistan.
However, DABS stated that an alternative had been found and that an additional 200 megawatts from Uzbekistan is being imported for Kabul and other provinces. DABS also said it was hoping to secure a further 200 megawatts as soon as possible.
“We faced the issue at 7am on Sunday, the electricity company was able to talk to Uzbekistan, and now we have provided 200 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan to Kabul,” Wahidullah Tawhidi, a spokesman for DABS said.
“Considering the domestic electricity, we have a total of 300 megawatts of electricity. We’re trying to get another 200 megawatts of electricity as soon as possible. The power in Kabul is relatively good right now,” he said.
According to DABS, electricity imported from Tajikistan serves Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Pakita, Khost, Parwan, Panjshir, Kapisa, Baghlan, and parts of Kunduz provinces.
Meanwhile, economists say that more needs to be done to boost the domestic energy sector, especially regarding renewable energy and the production of energy from natural resources such as natural gas.
In November 2019, Bayat Power made history for Afghanistan when it successfully implemented the nation’s first 40-megawatt gas-powered Independent Power Producer (IPP) in over four decades using natural gas.
According to experts, Afghan Gas requires a lot of attention from the Afghan government in order to optimize its operations so as to sufficiently supply fuel for the 40MW power plant which is the only one of its kind in operation currently.
“If investments had been done on the electricity sector over the last decade, we would have become an exporter of electricity by now. I wish investors would successfully implement projects in the energy sector, similar to what Bayat Power did in Jawzjan and other provinces, lighting up thousands of homes,” an Afghan economist Hakimullah Sediqqi said.
“The government should think about this. In the long run, we should see the opening of dams, the opening of solar power, and have plentiful natural gas reserves worth billions of dollars. We should be able to use these resources to solve our problems of poverty and unemployment,” said Salim Toofan, an economic expert.
DABS meanwhile agreed that Afghanistan does have the means to produce power for the country.
“There is the capacity of using solar, gas, and water energy to generate electricity in Afghanistan,” said Tawhidi.
“Currently, the solar system in Kandahar province generates 40 megawatts, and the hydroelectric power dam of Helmand also generates 100 megawatts of electrical power,” he said.
However, noting private investors’ achievements in this sector, he said: “Bayat and Ghazanfar Groups have invested in power production utilizing natural gas in the northern part of the country, of which Bayat group’s electricity supply project is operational.”
He said: “There are opportunities for the private sector to invest in energy supply, and the government is ready to cooperate with them.”
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power – the first natural gas power plant in Afghanistan – has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
Business
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
Transit trade to Afghanistan through Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar seaport began on Sunday with a consignment of bulk cargo from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anadolu Agency reported.
“The first transit consignment of bulk cargo through Gwadar to Afghanistan started today. Several consignments are lined up for coming days,” said Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, on Twitter.
“We have crossed another milestone towards establishing our credentials as a transit city,” he added.
The ship carrying trade goods for Afghanistan anchored at the port, after which the goods were transported to Afghanistan after customs clearance, local broadcaster Geo News reported.
With its 600-kilometer coastline, Gwadar is a key deep seaport currently operated by China, which seeks to gain direct access to the Indian Ocean via Gwadar in line with its $64 billion Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
The economic corridor is hoped to provide China cheaper access to Africa and the Middle East and also earn Pakistan billions of dollars to provide transit facilities to the world’s second-largest economy.
On July 13, Islamabad reopened a key border crossing to resume exports from Afghanistan to India under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Anadolu Agency reported.
The 2010 bilateral trade agreement provides Afghan traders access to the eastern Wagah border with India, where Afghan goods are offloaded onto Indian trucks.
The agreement, however, does not permit Indian goods to be loaded onto trucks for transit back to Afghanistan.
Last month, Pakistan also reopened three key trade routes – the southwestern Chaman, northwestern Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings – for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
US and NATO welcome Eid ceasefire, call for urgent intra-Afghan talks
Govt welcomes Taliban’s Eid ceasefire, agrees to observe the truce
Taliban announce Eid ceasefire, order fighters not to attack
Taliban leader says group is on the verge of establishing “pure Islamic government”
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to expand trade ties
Parliament approves amended Coronavirus budget
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
- Latest News5 days ago
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
- Kandahar5 days ago
27 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar clashes
- Featured4 days ago
UN Security Council report claims up to 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks