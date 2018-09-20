Insurgents Have More Advanced Weapons Than Gov’t Forces: Mohaqiq

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2018 5:53 pm)

Second Deputy to CEO, Mohammad Mohaqiq says the government is not facilitating modern equipment to military forces, insisting that the militants have more advanced weapons than the Afghan security forces.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 10th of Muharram, the Day of Ashura in Kabul, Mohaqiq strongly criticized the government for not equipping the security forces with modern weapons. He said the issue has caused the forces to suffer high number of casualties.

“We have 390,000 military forces including police and ANA forces, they have huge shortages, and can’t cover all regions,” he said, adding that the militants making progress by forming new setup in all the districts and that carrying new weapons and seizing regions.

Mohaqiq, meanwhile, said that government has failed to maintain the security of the people and that it has no plan either. He insisted on formation of strong government in the country.

At the event, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah admitted that there have been challenges within the government, and that “it have been due to some clear and specific reasons”.

This comes as previously Mohaqiq said that the insurgent groups including the Taliban control most parts of the territory in the country and that government has failed to contain regions.