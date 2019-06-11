Insurgents Attack Police Checkpoint in Kabul District

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

One policeman killed and two others wounded after a group of unidentified insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in Shakardara district of Kabul province on Monday midnight, officials said.

The governor of Kabul Mohammad Yaqoob Haidari told Ariana News that the incident took place when the insurgents launched a coordinated attack from several directions with heavy and light guns.

Residents of the district said that the insurgents were able to take away all equipment of the checkpoint with themselves.

Abdul Jamil, a resident of the area said the insurgents fought with police for half an hour and at the end, they set the checkpoint in the fire.

Abdul Sameer, another resident of the area expressed his concerns about the situation, saying the government should take action.

The policemen at the checkpoint have fought until one of them was shot dead and two others injured but forces in nearby checkpoints mysteriously have not taken any action to support their comrades.

“The local residents of the districts had warned the government about the threats,” said Lutfullah Qurishi, a former military commander.

This is the fifth attack over police checkpoints in different areas of the capital Kabul in last one month but no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.