Insider Attack Targets Italian Forces in Herat

An insider attacker attempted to target Afghan and Italian forces in western Herat province on Wednesday, an official said.

General Noorullah Qaderi, the commander of 207 Zafar military corps told Ariana News that the infiltrator was killed by Afghan forces and another Afghan soldier was wounded in the exchange of gun fires.

According to reports, the Italian nationals have escaped unharmed.

Reports suggest that the incident has happened inside the foreign force’s base where a special ceremony was underway.

On October 22, a Czech service member was killed in an insider attack at the Shindand airbase in Herat.