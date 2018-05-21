Insecurities Halt Transfer of Election Materials to 38 Districts: IEC

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2018 4:42 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says due to insecurities, it has failed to open voter registration centers in 38 districts from a total of 384 districts across the country.

Abdul Hafiz Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC said that the commission has not been able to transfer election materials in 38 districts and that from a total of 3360 voter registration centers, 330 of them are closed, due to insecurities.

Describing election as “heart of democracy” in the country, Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish said that the Taliban wants to disrupt the election process by targeting those attending to vote.

Registering herself to vote for the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections, Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, senior advisor to the president in United Nations affairs defended the government’s position against the election process.

“The president has a serious attitude towards the election and interested of the value as the election brings into his and people’s future,” she said.

This comes as twin blasts on Monday morning targeted a voter registration center in Khewa district of eastern Nangarhar province that killed at least a policeman.