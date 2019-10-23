Initially IEC Records 1.93m Biometrically Verified Voters

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Wednesday that all data from biometric devices have been transferred to its main server.

According to an official, the initial biometrically verified voter turnout is 1.93 million at the moment.

The next step is to weed out invalid biometric data including duplicate finger-prints, underage voting, ballot cast before 7am or after 5pm on polling day.

An official said that the deduplication process by server will take about three days before preliminary results announced.

In addition, Raheema Zarifi, a commissioner of the IEC said the commission still needs to decide on missing biometric devices.

Meanwhile, agents of frontrunner electoral candidates emphasize on transparency.

“Our objective is to separate clean and fraudulent votes without a rush before announcing the preliminary results,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s campaign.

“We hope the process ends as required,” said Qadir Hotkhail, an agent of Ghani’s team.

The preliminary result of Afghanistan’s presidential election was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happened due to technical problems with vote transferring.

The final results is scheduled to be announced on November 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.