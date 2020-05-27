Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

According to associates of Abdullah, he is trying to choose influential figures in the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation.

Ten days after the agreement was signed and the leadership of the High Council of Reconciliation was handed over to Abdullah, there is still no news of its organizational structure and plan of action.

“Abdullah Abdullah’s main focus these days is on the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation, as he wants to select influential figures as members,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy of the National Movement Party.

The other part of the Ghani-Abdullah political agreement is the 50% power-sharing in the cabinet; however, both the sides have not finalized it.

Shahzada Massood, a political expert, said, “After Eid, both sides must form an inclusive cabinet.”

The presidential palace and Abdullah’s office do not want to comment on the matter as of now.

With independent financial budget and structure, the High Council of Reconciliation has the task of managing the whole peace process, making the policy of the negotiating committee, and setting up its plan of action.