Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation
According to associates of Abdullah, he is trying to choose influential figures in the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation.
Ten days after the agreement was signed and the leadership of the High Council of Reconciliation was handed over to Abdullah, there is still no news of its organizational structure and plan of action.
“Abdullah Abdullah’s main focus these days is on the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation, as he wants to select influential figures as members,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy of the National Movement Party.
The other part of the Ghani-Abdullah political agreement is the 50% power-sharing in the cabinet; however, both the sides have not finalized it.
Shahzada Massood, a political expert, said, “After Eid, both sides must form an inclusive cabinet.”
The presidential palace and Abdullah’s office do not want to comment on the matter as of now.
With independent financial budget and structure, the High Council of Reconciliation has the task of managing the whole peace process, making the policy of the negotiating committee, and setting up its plan of action.
Return to contact training approved by Premier League
Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, marking another key step to resume the competition, SKY Sports reported.
The Premier League Players had already resumed training last week in small groups while keeping social distancing, based on step one of the return to training measures.
Taking another major step in restarting the league matches, the Premier League said in a statement, “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.”
“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact,” added the statement.
The Premier League underlined that their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.
The statement added, “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.”
Meanwhile, in the first two rounds of Coronavirus tests in the Premier League; eight positive cases were reported out of 1,744 samples. The positive test holders were self-isolated for seven days.
The results for the third round of Coronavirus tests are said to be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.
It is noteworthy The Premier League matches are expected to resume starting June 1.
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
The unprecedented increase in the outbreak of typhoid in Afghanistan has caught eyes.
The outbreak of a seasonal disease, referred to as typhoid, in Afghanistan, has emerged concerns. The disease, also known as typhoid fever, has similar symptoms to that of the COVID19.
Residents of eastern Nangarhar province say that typhoid has quickly spread among the people, and two to three members of each family are likely to be infected.
An Ariana News correspondent in Nangarhar province said that most of the symptoms of the disease are very similar to typhoid, according to doctors, and that it may be a tropical kind of disease that grows in the hot climate.
Moreover, in Helmand and Kabul too, the disease is said to have spread widely, although doctors in Helmand province say it is the Coronavirus.
Confirming the tip-off, the Ministry of Public Health has expressed its concern over the spread of some other seasonal diseases – those having similar symptoms to that of the Coronavirus.
Wahid Majrooh, a deputy of the MoPH, said that a team had been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the matter.
It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization has previously warned that focusing on the fight against the Coronavirus could lead to the development of some other diseases.
COVID19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 12,456
With 625 new registries, the COVID19 cases rose to 12,456 in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 625 people were tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to the ministry the cases – 360 in Kabul, 108 in Herat, 50 in Balkh, 26 Parwan, 24 in Takhar, 14 in Kunar, 9 in Panjshir, 9 in Baghlan, 8 in Ghor, 8 in Laghman, 5 in Nangarhar, 2 in Bamyan, 1 in Farah, and 1 in Kunduz – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected to 12,456 confirmed cases in Afghanistan.
The ministry said that 7 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 227 in Afghanistan.
So far, 1135 people have been recovered from the virus.
Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said that 50 percent of the numbers reported in the past 12 days are due to lockdown violations.
Majroh added that there is a possibility that up to 1.5 million people will get infected with the COVID-19.
