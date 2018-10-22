Inhabitants Claim NDS Operation Kills Civilians in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2018)

The inhabitants of Surkh-Rod district of Nangarhar province have claimed that five civilians were killed during an operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces.

They warned to stage protest and called for serious investigation regarding the issue.

The angry residents of Surkh-Rod have brought the corpses in front of the district’s building and cried for justice.

They stressed that the NDS operation is a genocide and the central government must take a serious decision regarding it.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that at least five civilians were killed in the operation and emphasized that investigations are underway regarding the issue.

According to officials, the target of operation was Taliban’s key commanders that two commanders along with five members of the Taliban group were killed during the operation.

The incident comes despite speculation about possible peace talks between the government and the Taliban, with calls from the Peace High Council for negotiations to end the war in the country.

Nangarhar, located along the border with Pakistan, is a stronghold of Islamic State (IS) militants.

The province has been the scene of deadly attacks by IS and Taliban militants and joint Afghan-U.S. operations against the insurgents.