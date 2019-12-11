Influential Figures Left The Islamic Party

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2019)

Prominent members of the Islamic Party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar left the party and are trying to form a new political process.

The Islamic party’s officials confirmed that important members like Farooq Wardak, Jomaa Khan Hamdard, Amin Waqad, Wahidullah Sabawoon, and many more are no more a part of the party.

The segregated members insisted that they intend to form a new political process because of the involvement in the election.

This comes as Hekmatyar was nominated for the presidential election from the Islamic Party’s side yet some of the most prominent members of the party didn’t support him.