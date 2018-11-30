Infighting Leaves 45 Taliban Militants Killed or Wounded in Herat

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2018)

Infighting between factions has killed or wounded 45 Taliban fighters in the western province of Herat, government officials said Friday.

Jilani Farhad, the provincial governor’s Spokesman said that the several hours of armed clashes between the rival Taliban groups have taken place in Shendand district of the province, leaving at least 28 killed and 17 more wounded to both sides.

The official added that most of the casualties occurred to the Taliban faction led by Mullah Heibatullah, suffering 18 dead and seven wounded in the incident.

According to Farhad, during the counter-insurgency operations of the Afghan security forces, an official of the provincial Directorate of National Security (NDS) has also been killed in Herat province.

The Taliban did not comment regarding the report yet.