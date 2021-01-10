World
Indonesian rescuers confident they found wreckage of missing plane
Rescuers say they have found body parts and pieces of fuselage in the sea, near to where the Boeing 737-500 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Jakarta airport on Saturday.
Authorities said they were hopeful that they had found the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, after picking up a signal that could have come from the jet’s flight recorder.
The chief of the country’s search and rescue agency, Bagus Puruhito, said they were investigating signals found “in two points” which could be the plane’s black box, Sky News reported.
The jet was flying from the capital Jakarta, to the island of Borneo, when it crashed around four minutes after take-off with 62 people on board.
Latest News
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
A Boeing passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after taking off from Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on a domestic flight Saturday, Reuters reported adding that debris suspected to be from the plane has been found in the sea off the city.
Agus Haryono, an official with the country’s search and rescue agency Basarnas, told Reuters that suspected debris had been found in the waters off the city, but it “had not been confirmed that it came from the missing flight.”
Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 went missing over the Java Sea minutes after takeoff.
Fifty passengers and 12 crew were on board the jet, a Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of 130, Irawati said.
The plane was traveling to Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, in what was expected to be a 90-minute flight.
“The plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta,” FlightRadar24.com, an independent tracking service tweeted.
Local media outlets have meanwhile reported that local fishermen spotted metal objects believed to be parts of a plane in the Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta, according to USA Today, and one fisherman told Kompas TV he had seen a fiery explosion.
Television footage meanwhile showed relatives and friends of people aboard the missing plane weeping, praying and hugging each other as they waited at airports in Jakarta and Pontianak.
World
Biden cleared by Congress as next US president
Democrat Joe Biden has been cleared by Congress to be sworn in as the next US president on January 20.
Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence declared that Congress had confirmed the Electoral College tally of states’ results that showed Biden the winner of the November 3 contest against incumbent President Donald Trump.
Shortly after Pence’s declaration, Trump released a statement saying, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”
US lawmakers reconvened on Wednesday evening to certify the electoral college votes, after the session was interrupted earlier in the day by rioters who stormed the Capitol building.
Four were reported dead in the riots.
World
World stunned by violence in US Capitol as Trump supporters cause chaos
World leaders on Wednesday night expressed shock at the violent protesters who overran the US Congress and attempted to overturn the November 3 presidential election results which dealt a victory to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Police in the US Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas as hundreds of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo outgoing President Donald Trump’s election loss shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet described the scenes in the US Congress as a “disgrace”, saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was “vital” now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy’s enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the United States Capitol, and he called on Trump to acceptthe decision by US voters.
In a Tweet, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric. “Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was also quick to condemn the action and said: “Shocking scenes in Washington, DC. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet: “I am following with concern the news coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America’s democracy.
“The new Presidency of Joe Biden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people,” he said.
