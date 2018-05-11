Indonesia Ulema Conference Issues Declaration Against Terrorism

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2018 5:47 pm)

The trilateral Ulema Conference of the religious scholars from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia ended in Indonesia with issuing a declaration to support Afghanistan’s peace offer while denouncing terrorism and violent extremism.

“We the Ulema, therefore appreciate and support the offer of the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as announced by President Ashraf Ghani during the Kabul Peace Process, February 2018 for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” read the declaration.

The religious scholars of the three countries stated in the declaration that peace conditions in Afghanistan are prepared and the involved parties in the war should begin direct talks with the Afghan government.

“We take note of conducive environment for peace in Afghanistan and call upon all sides to join direct peace talks,” read the declaration.

Fighting against violent extremism was the other main point mentioned in the declaration.

“We reaffirm that violence and terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group, as violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including violence against civilians and suicide attacks, are against the holy principles of Islam,” read the statement.

In the meantime, Pakistan also took a clear position against the terrorist groups, particularly Taliban and stressed that the Islamic community of Islamabad calls the terrorism and suicide attacks an act contrary to Islamic principles.

Earlier, the Taliban described the peace process as “deceptive” efforts and that their enemies were going to trick respected Islamic scholars into gathering in Jakarta.

In a message they sent to Afghan, Pakistani, Indonesian and other Islamic countries scholars, the Taliban called on them to avoid participating in such conference.

“Do not afford an opportunity to the invading infidels in Afghanistan to misuse your name and participation in this conference as means of attaining their malicious objective,” the statement said.