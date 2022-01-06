COVID-19
Indonesia survey finds 85% of population have COVID-19 antibodies
More than 85% of Indonesia’s population has antibodies against COVID-19, a government-commissioned survey showed, but epidemiologists warned it was not clear whether this immunity could help contain a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.
The survey, conducted between October and December by researchers at the University of Indonesia, found Indonesians had developed antibodies from a combination of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations, Reuters reported.
Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist involved in the survey that covered some 22,000 respondents, said the level of immunity could explain why there had not been a significant jump in COVID-19 infections since the middle of 2021.
Indonesia’s second wave of infections – driven by the Delta variant – peaked in July and August, with infections plummeting from more than 50,000 a day to just a few hundred a day in recent months.
The antibodies may provide some protection against new variants, including the highly contagious Omicron, Pandu said, though adding it would take months for this to become clear.
Omicron has infected more than 250 people in Indonesia, but most cases have been imported and a handful of local cases have not so far brought the type of surge recorded in many countries.
“The point is to have the majority of people develop a hybrid immunity to control the pandemic,” he said, referring to the stronger immunity among some people who are vaccinated and have also been infected.
Indonesia has only fully vaccinated just over 42% of its population of 270 million people.
The survey’s findings were still being examined to assess how different brands of vaccines might contribute to different levels of antibodies, Pandu said.
Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, who was not involved in the survey, said the findings should be treated cautiously since Indonesia’s vaccination rates lagged many countries and there was no guarantee how long antibodies might last.
COVID-19
Australia COVID-19 cases surge, overloading testing system
Australian COVID-19 cases soared to a pandemic record on Tuesday as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country, driving up hospitalisation rates as the once-formidable testing regime buckled under lengthy wait times and stock shortages.
The country which for a year and half used a system of constant testing, contact tracing and lockdowns to squash most outbreaks, clocked 47,799 new infections, up nearly a third on Monday’s number which was also a record, Reuters reported.
Political leaders have pointed to a largely successful, if slow, vaccination rollout and few deaths, relative to new case numbers – four on Tuesday. But hospitalisations, another closely watched measure, are higher than at any other time in the pandemic: 1,344 in the most populous state New South Wales.
In Victoria, the second state, the authorities said one in four people showing up for a swab test was returning a positive result. Almost everyone in that state’s intensive care units was unvaccinated, the authorities said. Victoria had 14,020 new cases, nearly double the previous day’s count.
Other states which had spent much of the pandemic with domestic borders closed and long stretches without a new case, showed similar numbers. A month ago, Queensland reported a day with six new cases; on Tuesday it recorded 5,699.
Across the country, political leaders have been re-shaping their messaging for a population that is more than 90% vaccinated and a variant that some medical experts say is more transmissable but less virulent than previous strains.
After nearly two years of campaigning for widespread testing, the authorities want asymptomatic people to bypass government-funded clinics, where high volumes have blown out turnaround times to several days, and take their own rapid antigen tests.
But that has brought a new pressure point: an explosion in sales of home testing kits, resulting in reports of stockpiling, empty shelves and inflated prices on the few kits which have not yet been sold. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out subsidising the personal testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility”.
“The problem at the moment is that the lack of (rapid antigen tests) is completely hampering ‘personal responsibility’ and it is a frustration that is a glaring hole in the current management of COVID,” Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, told ABC Radio on Tuesday, using Morrison’s phrase.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, who most polls suggest will defeat Morrison at an election due within months, said that “when it comes to healthcare, and rapid antigen testing, the prime minister has said that you are on your own”.
The country’s competition regulator said it would set up a team to look into complaints about allegations of price gouging for the at-home rapid antigen tests.
Despite the spike in infections fuelled by Omicron, dual-dose vaccination levels of nearly 92% in people above 16 have helped Australia to keep the death rate lower than the previous virus outbreaks.
Authorities do not specify the coronavirus variant that caused the deaths, although New South Wales officials said 74% of patients in the state’s intensive care units since Dec. 16 were infected with the Delta variant.
The record spike in infections and hospitalisations comes as 2 million more Australians became eligible for their COVID-19 booster shots from Tuesday after authorities shortened the wait time between second and third shots to four months.
Just over 2.5 million Australians have so far received their booster shot, which health officials hope will keep rates of death and serious illness low.
Australia crossed half a million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 50% in the last two weeks. Still, its 547,160 cases and 2,270 deaths, from a population of 25 million, are lower than numbers seen in many developed countries.
COVID-19
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms and would attend meetings virtually as he quarantined at home for the next five days, Reuters reported.
News of Austin’s positive test comes after the Pentagon last week tightened restrictions at its headquarters over concern about the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the world.
According to the report the military is faced with the challenge of maintaining military readiness for troops, often in close quarters on ships and planes.
Austin, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster in early October, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation. He was last at the Pentagon on Thursday, read the report.
Austin is one of the most senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration to test positive for COVID-19.
According to Reuters in October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for the virus.
U.S. authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
Austin said he planned to attend meetings virtually when possible and he would retain all authorities in running the Defense Department and overseeing military activities around the world.
His deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters, he added.
“I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” Austin said.
Roughly 98% of active-duty troops have received at the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now mandatory for them, Reuters reported.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe than other variants.
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fauci added that the CDC will soon be coming out with a clarification on whether people with COVID-19 should test negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over guidance that would let people leave after five days without symptoms.
COVID-19
France registers more than 10 million COVID infections
France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday.
French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases, Reuters reported.
France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.
Saturday’s figure was the second highest after the 232,200 record on Friday when French President Emmanuel Macron warned the next few weeks would be difficult.
In his New Year’s Eve address, Macron did not mention a need for more restrictive health measures than those already announced, adding that the government should refrain from further limiting individual freedoms, Reuters reported.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased by 96 over 24 hours, standing at a more than the seven-month peak of 18,811. But that figure is still almost half the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll in France increased by 110 over 24 hours to 123,851.
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
Russia sends paratroopers to Kazakhstan to quell deadly unrest
At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Donors collect $1.5 billion to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Iran reiterates calls for formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Condition of highways in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baghlan residents get emergency food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties
-
Health4 days ago
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
-
World4 days ago
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
-
World4 days ago
At least 12 killed in stampede at India Kashmir shrine
-
Business3 days ago
Exports via western land ports increase by 40%: Officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
Snow, rainfall and flash floods forecast across Afghanistan for next two days