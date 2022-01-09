Indonesia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2022)

Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid in the form of food supplies to Afghanistan, the state-run Antara news agency reported on Sunday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that the aid is part of their cooperation assistance commitment to Afghanistan.

“As a response to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan at 4.30 this morning, 2 aircrafts carrying Indonesian humanitarian aid for Afghanistan were deployed to Kabul,” Marsudi wrote on her twitter page.

The minister said without support from the international community, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will deteriorate which could destabilize the country.

According to the minister the aid will be distributed among Afghan people in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) under the supervision of Indonesian mission in Kabul.

“Indonesia will continue to strengthen and contribute towards humanitarian diplomacy. For Indonesia, the safety and wellbeing of the people will always be the priority,” Marsudi tweeted.

In addition to short-term humanitarian aid, she said Indonesia is also in the process of preparing long-term assistance including educational assistance and capacity building particularly for Afghan women.