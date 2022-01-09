Latest News
Indonesia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid in the form of food supplies to Afghanistan, the state-run Antara news agency reported on Sunday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that the aid is part of their cooperation assistance commitment to Afghanistan.
“As a response to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan at 4.30 this morning, 2 aircrafts carrying Indonesian humanitarian aid for Afghanistan were deployed to Kabul,” Marsudi wrote on her twitter page.
The minister said without support from the international community, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will deteriorate which could destabilize the country.
According to the minister the aid will be distributed among Afghan people in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) under the supervision of Indonesian mission in Kabul.
“Indonesia will continue to strengthen and contribute towards humanitarian diplomacy. For Indonesia, the safety and wellbeing of the people will always be the priority,” Marsudi tweeted.
In addition to short-term humanitarian aid, she said Indonesia is also in the process of preparing long-term assistance including educational assistance and capacity building particularly for Afghan women.
Latest News
IEA deputy PM Hanafi meets Turkmenistan deputy FM, discusses TAPI Project
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wafa Khadzhiev on Saturday and discussed bilateral cooperation, including restarting the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline project in Afghanistan.
The Turkmen delegates included deputy Foreign Minister Wafa Khadzhieve, Mohammad Murad Amanov, the chief of the TAPI company and Turkmen ambassador to Kabul Hoja Ovezov.
During the meeting, the chief of the TAPI company provided information on the technical issues of the project and the facilities it provides for employment and trade.
IEA’s deputy PM said that IEA is ready to take practical steps for the implementation of the project.
“The relevant departments of the two countries will work to prepare the necessary conditions for the implementation of the TAPI project,” Hanafi said.
Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with IEA Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Khadzhiev expressed satisfaction with the overall security situation in Afghanistan, saying Turkmenistan would start work on the TAPI project in September. He also stressed the importance of joint Afghan-Turkmenistan work in this area.
Stanekzai thanked Turkmenistan for its humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and said the transit route between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan was important for connecting Central Asia with South Asia, assuring cooperation thereof.
According to the IEA foreign ministry the two sides also discussed tax exemptions, dynamics of land acquisition for the projects, tariffs and a trilateral transit corridor agreement between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Latest News
Hazara Foundation opens charity bakeries to feed Kabul residents
The Hazara Foundation, an Afghan charity organization, has distributed bread to hundreds of at-risk families through two bakeries in Kabul this week.
The foundation opened two Tabassum charity bakeries in the west of Kabul this week and produce Naan bread for around 300 needy families every day.
The foundation’s officials stated that if they are able to continue assisting people they would like to increase the number of bakeries in order to distribute aid across the city.
Mohammad Sharif Tabish, a member of the Tabassum charity bakery, stated: “As an employee of the Hazara Foundation, I am glad to provide people with aid.”
Ghulam Hussain, another member of the bakery, said: “The Hazara Foundation distributes Naan daily to 300 needy and homeless families.”
Desperate families meanwhile welcomed the Foundation’s initiative.
Masooma, a recipient, stated: “I am very happy that they (foundation) surveyed our homes and told us that we are a deserving family. I got a card and today I received bread. We are needy and have no breadwinner.”
Another recipient, Khadija said: “My husband is sick and we are a six-member family. My children are weaving carpets but have no income.”
Latest News
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
The Afghan Meteorological Department has warned that heavy snowfall and rain, along with flash floods, are expected over a number of provinces from Monday.
According to the department, Khost, Paktia, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Nuristan, Kunar, and Badakhshan provinces can expect harsh weather.
In a statement issued by the department, officials said Salang Pass area can also expect heavy snow.
Officials said up to 30mm of snow and rain can be expected in some places.
Indonesia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Over 70 new technologies to be applied in Beijing Winter Olympics
IEA deputy PM Hanafi meets Turkmenistan deputy FM, discusses TAPI Project
UK records more than 150,000 COVID-19 related deaths
IEA to call for tenders for marble and lapis mines
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Zerbena: UN concerns over drought in Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to maintain ties with the world discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to include Istishhad battalion in new army
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s cabinet says innocent prisoners to be released as soon as possible
-
Latest News4 days ago
First babies of 2022 born at Khost maternity hospital
-
Herat4 days ago
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Iran reiterates calls for formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says they are committed to ensuring the rights of all people