World
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
The eruption of Indonesia’s Semeru volcano has killed at least 13 people and injured dozens, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, as search teams looked for victims in a landscape covered in deep layers of ash.
Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java island, threw up towers of ash and hot clouds on Saturday that blanketed nearby villages in East Java province and sent people fleeing in panic, Reuters reported.
The eruption severed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby district of Lumajang with the city of Malang and wrecked buildings, authorities said.
BNPB official Abdul Muhari said in a news release that 13 people had been killed. Ninety-eight were injured, including two pregnant women, and 902 have been evacuated, the statement said.
Most injuries were burns, authorities said.
Indonesia President Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to find and treat victims, the state secretary said.
Semeru had started emitting hot clouds and lava flows near its rivers recently, and the country’s volcanology center had warned people not to go near it since Wednesday, it said.
In 2010, an eruption of the Merapi volcano on Java island killed over 350 people and displaced 400,000.
World
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, as part of an economic support package.
The South Asian country has faced growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency, Reuters reported.
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $22,498.8 million, based on central bank data.
Shaukat Tarin, finance adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan, said in a tweet: “I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture.”
The loan from Saudi Arabia will be for one year at a 4% interest rate under the terms of the package, which was signed last month, Reuters reported.
“This is positive news … and will help bolster both the foreign exchange reserves and sentiments in the forex market,” Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital said.
The loan comes a week after the International Monetary Fund agreed with Pakistan on measures needed to revive a stalled $6 billion funding program.
Featured
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand was chosen as the 2023 World Tourism Capital at the 24th General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain, Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Samarkand will host the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO, which will be a “historic event” as it marks the first time in history that the gathering will be held in Uzbekistan, read the statement.
The summit in Madrid was attended by a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Tourism and Sports Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov, who is also the country’s deputy prime minister.
The opportunity to host a UN organization meeting for the first time is the result of the Uzbek government’s policies and efforts to develop tourism in the country, the statement added.
World
Russia, Southeast Asia conclude first joint naval exercise
Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have concluded their first joint naval exercise, Indonesia’s navy said on Saturday, as the region faces rising tensions with China.
The three-day exercise off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island aimed at increasing interoperability between the ASEAN member states and the Russian navy in the strategic maritime area. It comes amid rising tensions between major powers in the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway of geopolitical significance, Reuters reported.
“The exercise has a strategic impact because it was designed to cultivate friendships between the Indonesian government, ASEAN countries and Russia,” the navy said.
The two-stage drills involved eight warships and four aircraft from Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Brunei.
Aleksei Bolotnikov, commander of the Russian warship Admiral Panteleyev, was quoted as saying he hoped the next ASEAN-Russia exercise could take place in Vladivostok, Reuters reported.
Qatar in talks with Turkey on managing Kabul Airport
Passport offices to open in another 14 provinces: IEA
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
Saar: Pakistan offers to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three Russian aircraft with humanitarian aid arrive in Kabul
-
Health5 days ago
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
India considers re-opening mission in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Clash between Afghan and Iranian forces was a misunderstanding: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Afghan Saffron price surge as production decreased
-
Latest News3 days ago
Four wounded in Kabul blast