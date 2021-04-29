World
Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of crystal meth smuggled in from Afghanistan
Indonesian authorities have seized 2.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine after a series of raids linked to an international smuggling ring spanning Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, police said.
Reuters reported the huge drug haul, estimated to be worth $82 million, was found after raids in three locations, including in the capital Jakarta and in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on Wednesday.
“We revealed that approximately 2.5 tons of methamphetamine drugs… entered Indonesia,” he told a news conference, where the drugs were displayed in plastic bags.
Police said one person was killed after resisting arrest during the raids and 18 had been arrested, including 17 Indonesian nationals and one Nigerian citizen, Reuters reported.
Agus Andrianto, head of criminal investigations at the national police, said the drugs entered Indonesian waters from Afghanistan last month.
Authorities said the drugs were shipped from Afghanistan via Malaysia.
In 2018, Indonesia seized 1.6 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine from a ship near the island of Batam.
The Southeast nation has among the strictest anti-narcotics laws globally, with drug trafficking punishable by death.
Indonesia faced international criticism in 2015 when it executed a number of foreign nationals, including two Australians who were leaders of the Bali Nine heroin trafficking ring, Reuters reported.
World
9 Tajiks jailed for smuggling gold and cash across Afghan border
A Tajik court has sentenced nine people for smuggling large amounts of gold and cash from Dushanbe to Dubai and Istanbul, in a case that has been closely watched in Tajikistan.
RFE/RL’s Gandhara news reported the Dushanbe City Court said the men — all of them Tajik citizens — were handed prison terms ranging from two to 5 1/2 years on April 20.
Five of the men – whose occupations weren’t disclosed – were convicted of smuggling cash and gold from the Tajik-Afghan border to Dushanbe and then on to foreign countries.
Four others – three border guards and a police officer – were found guilty of aiding the smugglers, Gandhara reported.
The defendants’ lawyers did not immediately comment, but several family members told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity on April 24 that they were not planning to appeal the sentences.
Investigations revealed that the group smuggled nearly 1.4 tons of gold bars and more than $100 million in cash between early September and mid-November last year, the court said.
The men used forged documents to transfer the goods from Dushanbe to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, Gandhara reported.
The probe began after Tajik authorities seized nearly 90 kilograms of gold bars and about $15 million in cash from smugglers at the Dushanbe airport on November 14.
Authorities say the investigation continues.
World
India’s COVID crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid
India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to fight the crisis overwhelming the country’s hospitals.
Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds, Reuters reported.
“Currently the hospital is in beg-and-borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation,” said a spokesman of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution, while hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they were unable to cope with the rush of patients.
In some of the worst-hit cities, including the capital, bodies were being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass services, Reuters reported.
Television channel NDTV broadcast images of three health workers in the eastern state of Bihar pulling a body along the ground on its way to cremation, as stretchers ran short.
“If you’ve never been to a cremation, the smell of death never leaves you,” Vipin Narang, a political science professor at MIT in the United States, said on Twitter.
“My heart breaks for all my friends and family in Delhi and India going through this hell.”
On Sunday, President Joe Biden said the United States would send raw materials for vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to India. Germany also joined a growing list of countries pledging to send supplies.
India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has a tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2,812 deaths overnight, health ministry data showed.
But health experts say the death count is probably far higher.
Politicians, especially Modi, have faced criticism for holding rallies attended by thousands of people, packed close together in stadiums and grounds, despite a brutal second wave of infections, Reuters reported.
Several cities have ordered curfews, while police have been deployed to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing.
Still, about 8.6 million voters were expected to cast ballots on Monday in the eastern state of West Bengal, in the penultimate part of an eight-phase election that will wrap up this week.
Voting for local elections in other parts of India included the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which has been reporting an average of 30,000 infections a day.
World
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said on Sunday, as the president sent condolences to relatives of the 53 crew.
Rescuers also found new objects, including a life vest, that they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.
“Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died,” military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters.
Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident and that the submarine did not experience a blackout, blaming “forces of nature”.
“The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked,” he said. “There are scattered parts of the submarine and its interior in the water.”
President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.
“All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew.”
A sonar scan on Saturday detected the submarine at 850 metres (2,790 feet), far beyond the Nanggala’s diving range.
More than a dozen helicopters and ships are searching the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia providing assistance.
Navy officials said international help will be crucial in recovering the remains of the vessel.
Singapore Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean wrote on social media late on Sunday that a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) sent by the Singapore Navy was able to “recover a few critical items from the seabed at depth of more than 800 meters”.
“We hope that this will help the families find some closure and certainty on the fate of their loved ones,” he added.
Search teams said on Saturday they had found objects including prayer mat fragments near the submarine’s last known location, leading the navy to believe the vessel had cracked.
Indonesia police said it would deploy teams to Bali and the Java town of Banyuwangi, which hosts the naval base from where the main search and recovery operations are being conducted, to help identify the victims once the bodies are retrieved.
Residents of Banyuwangi joined nationwide calls to accelerate the modernisation of Indonesia’s defence forces.
“This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be careful in how it uses its (existing) technology because its people’s lives are at stake,” said 29-year old resident Hein Ferdy Sentoso.
Southeast Asia’s most-populous country has sought to revamp its military capability, yet some equipment is still old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.
Indonesia had five submarines before the latest accident: two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
US moving military gear to Afghanistan to support troop’s withdrawal
Moscow to host new round of Troika talks on Afghan peace
After 20 years of valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring troops home: Biden
Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of crystal meth smuggled in from Afghanistan
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s GDP to improve by 3% in 2021
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
-
World4 days ago
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
-
COVID-194 days ago
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
-
Latest News5 days ago
US expected to hand over 3 military bases and airport by early May
-
World4 days ago
82 killed in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire: Interior ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Miller confirms withdrawal process in Afghanistan is underway
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 Taliban killed in own explosion: Officials