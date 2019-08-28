Indo-Pakistani Tensions May Hurt Afghanistan Trade with Two Countries: Experts

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Imran Khan is considering to close Pakistan’s airspace to India and its land routes from India to Afghanistan.

However, the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mahmady Rouhani told ArianaNews that they have come up with alternative routes to continue Indo-Afghan trade and the restrictions would also hurt the Pakistani side.

“We are not afraid if Pakistan imposes trade restrictions on India since we are not dependent only on one country for our business,” Rouhani added.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India is trying to have normal trade but “Pakistan won’t allow connectivity from India to Afghanistan and from Afghanistan to India.

Experts believe that if Pakistan imposes a restriction on the trade from India to Afghanistan, the Afghan government should retaliate against trade with Pakistan.