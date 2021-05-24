COVID-19
India’s total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
India’s overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315, Reuters reported.
The South Asian country’s total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.
COVID-19
China to donate 700,000 COVID vaccines to Afghanistan
China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan health officials confirmed Sunday.
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
The vaccine will be handed over to the Afghan government in the near future, the official added.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
The MoPH stated that 280,000 members of Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers, and 560,000 civilians have been vaccinated so far.
This comes as Afghanistan has recorded 500 cases of the British variant of Covid-19 as the third wave of the pandemic hit the country.
The Ministry said that the cases were registered in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, and Ghazni provinces.
The Ministry also warned that the new variant of the virus could spread across the country.
Meanwhile, 547 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
According to the MoPH tally, ten people have died of the virus while 146 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
So far, 66,275 people have been infected with the virus in Afghanistan of which 2,812 people have died.
COVID-19
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate.
From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.
In Peru, among the hardest hit nations in the region, COVID-19 patients have died in crowded hospital corridors of the capital Lima. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home with no oxygen to fill damaged lungs, after supplies ran out there this year, Reuters reported.
With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America, and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are rising rapidly on a per capita basis, according to Our World in Data. Although India is currently struggling through one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
On average in May, 31% of the COVID-19 deaths in the world have been in Latin America and the Caribbean – home to just 8.4% of the global population.
Doctors and epidemiologists say the coronavirus pandemic took unprepared governments by surprise last year and its impact has been worsened by leaders who downplayed its gravity and failed to secure timely vaccine supplies.
The top eight countries registering the most COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America, Reuters reported.
“Instead of preparing for the pandemic, we minimized the disease, saying the tropical heat would deactivate the virus,” said Dr. Francisco Moreno Sanchez, head of the COVID-19 program at one of Mexico’s main hospitals and a critic of the government’s vaccination plan.
“Unfortunately, we are among the most-affected regions, where the handling of the pandemic has been the most mistaken, and now we are suffering the consequences,” the epidemiologist told Reuters.
Brazil Hard Hit
With the death toll steadily mounting, grave diggers in several countries have been forced to expand cemeteries with row after row of new tombs. In a break with the region’s predominantly Catholic traditional culture, dead are often buried with few or no relatives there to say goodbye, Reuters reported.
Most of the deaths – more than 446,000 – have occurred in Brazil, which became a coronavirus epicenter this year with the second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States, though it appears likely to be surpassed soon by India.
Brazil recorded 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, pushing Latin America’s total to over 1 million COVID-19 fatalities.
COVID-19
IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.
Speaking in Tokyo alongside senior Japanese officials, IOC chief Thomas Bach said he believed more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated or booked for vaccination ahead of the Games set to start on July 23.
He rejected growing calls to cancel the global sporting showpiece, already delayed once due to the pandemic, saying that other sporting events had proved the Olympics could go ahead with strong COVID precautions, Reuters reported.
Bach’s comments came as Japan kept up a battle with a fourth wave of infections though its slow vaccination campaign has undermined already shaky public confidence that the Games should proceed.
“Together with our Japanese partners and friends, I can only re-emphasise this full commitment of the IOC to organise safe Olympic and Paralympic games for everybody,” Bach said.
“To accomplish this, we are now fully focused on the delivery of the Olympic Games.”
Less than 30% of medics in Japan’s major cities have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with just 65 days left to the start of the Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper said.
Cabinet figures showed this week that three months into Japan’s vaccination push, less than 40% of its medical workers were fully inoculated, Reuters reported.
The problem is especially pronounced in the capital, Tokyo, which plays host to the Games, and other large population centres, where the rate of fully vaccinated medical workers was less than 30%, the Nikkei added.
Much of the vaccine supply was concentrated in large hospitals, and there had been problems in the reservation systems for medical staff, it said.
The slow pace of vaccinations of doctors and nurses has been among the complaints cited by medical groups that oppose the Games.
Bach said the IOC would do its part to keep the Japanese public safe, by having additional medical personnel as part of the NOC delegations to support the medical operations and the strict implementation of the COVID 19 countermeasures, Reuters reported.
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam
Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year
Female suicide bomber killed in Faryab
Dozens of military personnel jailed for negligence: Laghman gov
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Daud Laghami, Governor of Faryab
Zerbena: Embezzlement of millions of dollars in customs dept discussed
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Ongoing conflicts in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Cancer cases in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
-
Latest News3 days ago
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani setting up 8-member council that will include Taliban: Hekmatyar
-
Health4 days ago
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dawlat Shah in Laghman falls to Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Watchdogs call for immediate end to attacks on activists and journalists
-
Latest News3 days ago
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal